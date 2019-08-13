CynergisTek Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2019 Include:

Financials represent business from continuing operations. Discontinued operations have been isolated.

Revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter were $5.1 million, an increase of 17%, compared to $4.3 million for the same period of 2018. Managed services revenue, from continuing operations, was $2.8 million an increase of 13%, compared to $2.5 million for the same period of 2018. Professional and Consulting services revenues, from continuing operations, were $2.2 million an increase of 23%, compared to $1.8 million for the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, after adding back stock-based compensation, was $(0.4) million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $(0.8) million after adding back stock-based compensation for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations per share for the second quarter 2019 was ($0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($0.11) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018.

Recent Operational Highlights Include:

Announcement of Caleb Barlow, globally recognized security professional as new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Continued to drive expansion of managed services offerings into existing client base increasing accounts with multiple managed services.

Addition of Carrie Whysall, a healthcare veteran with over 20 years’ experience in IT leadership to accelerate growth in Managed Service offerings; Vendor Security Management (VSM), Managed Security Services (MSS), and Medical Device Security.

"CynergisTek has just marked its tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth in security,” said Mac McMillan, CEO Emeritus of CynergisTek. "The evolving security threat landscape and several new privacy regulations at the state level have been key factors contributing to the increased demand for our managed services. Like this quarter, we will continue to focus on expanding our newer managed services into our growing client base.”

"CynergisTek has seen continued success in the highly regulated healthcare industry,” said Caleb Barlow, President and CEO of CynergisTek. "CynergisTek has all the components in place to take advantage of the evolving threat landscape and I see tremendous opportunity to expand on what they have built by adding another layer to the assessments and managed services that help clients be more resilient in a cybersecurity incident.”

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Financial results are from the Company’s continuing operations related to Security Services unless specifically noted that it includes discontinued operations related to the sale of the managed print services (MPS) business. Revenue increased by approximately $0.7 million to $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

Cost of revenue was $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2018. This increase was due to increased headcount in order to provide services to a larger customer base, support new services, and efforts to augment the employee salary and benefit offerings to attract and retain talent.

Gross margin was 41% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 43% for the same period in 2018. The slight decline in gross margin is reflective of investment in attracting and retaining talented cyber security employees and costs associated with ramping up new services.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2018. General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in G&A is due to an increase in salaries and related costs primarily as a result of the issuance of restricted stock units to key employees and board members and software subscriptions for business tracking.

On March 20, 2019, CynergisTek sold the MPS business. The adjustments to the gain on the sale of this business together with the charges from these discontinued operations totaled $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Earnings from these discontinued operations in the second quarter of 2018 totaled $1.8 million.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter was $(0.9) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $(1.7) million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018. GAAP net loss for the second quarter, after adjustment from income from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax, was $(1.1) million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share compared to net income after adjustment from income from discontinued operations, net of tax of $0.1 million, or $0.1 per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Revenue increased by approximately $2.1 million to $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018 due to increased sales efforts, expansion of service offerings and benefitted from current customers’ need for additional managed services. This increase is a result of an approximately $0.8 million increase in multi-year managed service revenues and approximately $1.3 million in additional revenues from consulting and professional services provided to new and existing customers.

Cost of revenue was $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2018. CynergisTek incurred approximately $1.1 million more in salaries and related costs, approximately $0.2 million more in stock compensation, and approximately $0.3 million more in contract labor. These increases were due to increased headcount in order to provide services to a larger customer base to support new services and the efforts to augment the employee salary and benefit offerings to attract and retain talent.

Gross margin was 40% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 44% for the same period in 2018. The decline in gross margin is reflective of the Company’s investment in attracting and retaining talented cybersecurity employees and costs associated with ramping up new services. Over the next few quarters, it is expected for gross margins to improve as the Company looks to grow cybersecurity consulting services.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.7 for the same period in 2018. The increase is primarily a result of a broad array of additional marketing expenses incurred in an effort to increase sales. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2018 which includes $0.6 million of severance expense related to a departed executive.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $(2.4) million, or $(0.25) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $(3.5) million, or $(0.37) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018. GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, after adjustment from income from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax, was $16.5 million, or $1.69 per basic and $1.66 per diluted share compared to a net loss after adjustment from income from discontinued operations, net of tax of $(0.6) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018.

The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information can be found in the tables at the end of this release and provide the details of the Company’s non-GAAP disclosures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP information.

CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019

(unaudited) December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,845,464 $ 6,571,381 Accounts receivable, net 4,810,332 5,572,467 Prepaid and other current assets 3,511,465 1,425,858 Refundable income taxes - 472,059 Current assets held for sale 201,965 8,427,408 Total current assets 19,369,226 22,469,173 Property and equipment, net 818,842 887,874 Deposits 79,710 87,778 Deferred income taxes 1,615,173 2,146,020 Intangible assets, net 8,184,521 9,089,989 Goodwill 17,008,189 17,008,189 Noncurrent assets held for sale - 1,844,349 Total assets $ 47,075,661 $ 53,533,372 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 432,679 $ 1,370,336 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,022,593 1,592,765 Deferred revenue 1,649,026 918,165 Income taxes payable 4,253,173 - Note payable - 343,750 Current portion of long-term liabilities 866,995 3,271,052 Current liabilities held for sale 70,000 7,299,561 Total current liabilities 8,294,467 14,795,629 Long-term liabilities: Term loan, less current portion - 12,851,617 Promissory notes to related parties, less current portion 984,375 5,015,625 Capital lease obligations, less current portion - 1,570 Operating lease liability, less current portion 268,343 436,805 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale - 58,967 Total long-term liabilities 1,252,718 18,364,584 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value at $0.001, 33,333,333 shares authorized, 9,795,147 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, and 9,630,050 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 9,795 9,630 Additional paid-in capital 32,610,001 31,910,831 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 4,908,681 (11,547,302 ) Total stockholders’ equity 37,528,477 20,373,159 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 47,075,661 $ 53,533,372

CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 5,057,460 $ 4,308,015 $ 10,831,117 $ 8,682,584 Cost of revenues 2,963,636 2,476,264 6,448,275 4,885,044 Gross profit 2,093,824 1,831,751 4,382,842 3,797,540 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,335,732 1,324,198 2,817,115 2,692,069 General and administrative 1,465,144 1,368,233 3,118,777 3,537,524 Depreciation 49,115 35,915 88,100 70,979 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 452,734 452,734 905,468 905,468 Total operating expenses 3,302,725 3,181,080 6,929,459 7,206,040 Loss from operations (1,208,901 ) (1,349,329 ) (2,546,618 ) (3,408,500 ) Other income (expense): Other income 17 9 26 29 Interest income 16,638 - 16,638 - Interest expense (113,545 ) (341,579 ) (409,450 ) (741,312 ) Total other income (expense) (96,890 ) (341,570 ) (392,786 ) (741,283 ) (Loss) before provision for income taxes (1,305,791 ) (1,690,899 ) (2,939,404 ) (4,149,783 ) Income tax benefit 366,524 16,532 510,738 619,004 Net loss from continuing operations (939,267 ) (1,674,367 ) (2,428,666 ) (3,530,779 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax (152,181 ) 1,795,500 18,884,649 2,944,569 Net income (loss) $ (1,091,448 ) $ 121,133 $ 16,455,983 $ (586,210 ) Net income (loss) per share: From continuing operations: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.37 ) From discontinued operations: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.19 $ 1.94 $ 0.31 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.18 $ 1.90 $ 0.31 Net income: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ 1.69 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ 1.66 $ (0.06 ) Number of weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,791,744 9,613,566 9,732,991 9,600,120 Diluted 9,791,744 9,827,686 9,931,281 9,600,120

CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months, Ended June 30, Six Months, Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP loss from continuing operations $ (1,208,901 ) $ (1,349,329 ) $ (2,546,618 ) $ (3,408,500 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 49,115 35,915 88,100 70,979 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 452,734 452,734 905,468 905,468 One-time restructuring and legal fees - - - 735,183 Stock-based compensation 281,162 105,211 563,506 283,658 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (425,890 ) $ (755,469 ) $ (989,543 ) $ (1,413,212 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA per share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months, Ended June 30, Six Months, Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (939,267 ) $ (1,674,367 ) $ (2,428,666 ) $ (3,530,779 ) Adjustments: Non-Cash Income Tax Adjustment (366,524 ) (16,532 ) (510,738 ) (619,004 ) Other Expense - (9 ) (26 ) (29 ) Depreciation 49,115 35,915 88,100 70,979 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 452,734 452,734 905,468 905,468 One-time restructuring and legal fees - - - 735,183 Stock-based compensation 281,162 105,211 563,506 283,658 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings $ (522,780 ) $ (1,097,048 ) $ (1,382,355 ) $ (2,154,524 ) Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 )

