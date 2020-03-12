|
12.03.2020 23:00:00
Cymbria's investment in EdgePoint
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./
TORONTO, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Cymbria Corporation (TSX: CYB) ("Cymbria") announced today that, with the assistance of an independent valuator and the Investment Advisor, the value of Cymbria's investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. ("EdgePoint") has been decreased from $ 254,400,000 to $219,200,000.
This adjustment is primarily the result of a reduction in assets under management subsequent to December 31, 2019 as global equities declined in value caused by fear over the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact. It is expected this will cause a decrease to Cymbria's A share aNAV of approximately 3.3% or $1.50 per share.
After the revaluation, EdgePoint will represent approximately 21.4% of Cymbria's Portfolio.
ABOUT CYMBRIA CORPORATION
Cymbria's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of global equities and an investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. Cymbria began trading on the TSX on November 4, 2008 under the symbol CYB.
SOURCE Cymbria Corporation
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An den Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt ging es am Donnerstag steil bergab. Der SMI fiel weit unter die 9'000-Punkte-Marke, während der DAX deutlich unter 10'000 Punkten notierte. Auch am US-Aktienmarkt kam es erneut zu einem Einbruch. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte vollzogen ebenfalls einen neuerlichen Absturz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}