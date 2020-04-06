06.04.2020 06:14:00

Cyient to Partner with Hitachi Rail to Accelerate Signaling Technology Deployment

HYDERABAD, India, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it had signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to deliver a series of project engineering services to support Hitachi Rail accelerate the evolution of its signaling technology and expand and enhance its project execution capacity.

As part of the agreement, Cyient will develop and operate a Central Delivery Center for Hitachi Rail in India, and a Regional Center in the US. These centers will be responsible for delivering engineering services (such as application logic design, hardware design, software configuration, and verification and validation) for Hitachi's global signaling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms. They will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi's ATS product.

Cyient will combine its global footprint, scale, and deep domain experience of over 16 years with Hitachi Rail's vision and extensive technical expertise. The partnership will enable safer design and operations as well as ensure critical benefits to rail operators across the globe.

Speaking on the partnership, Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, Cyient, said, "We are excited to be working with Hitachi Rail and support them on critical, state-of-the-art signaling projects worldwide. This agreement is a reflection of Cyient's credibility in building global partnerships in safety-critical industries such as rail transportation and a testimony to the value and competitiveness we bring to our customers."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

Contact Details
Media Relations


Perfect Relations

Vishal Thapa

Mobile: +91 9701834446

Email: vthapa@perfectrelations.com





 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141584/Mr__Krishna_Bodanapu_Managing_Director_and_CEO__Cyient_Limited.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg 

SOURCE Cyient

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.04.20
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
03.04.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
03.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Experten rechnen fest mit Konsolidierung im Ölsektor
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Coronakrise: Hat Jeff Bezos noch rechtzeitig ein Amazon-Aktienpakt veräussert?
Lieferengpässe bei Gold - was das für den Bitcoin bedeutet
Lufthansa-Finanzvorstand tritt zurück
Tesla reduziert: Hier hat George Soros im vierten Quartal 2019 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB