05.03.2020 15:13:00

Cyient Expands Executive Leadership; Appoints Karthikeyan Natarajan as President and Chief Operating Officer

Karthikeyan (Karthik) Natarajan brings over two decades of experience in engineering services and will add valuable leadership to Cyient executive team in accelerating the company's transformation from services to solutions.

HYDERABAD, India, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading provider of technology services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Karthikeyan Natarajan to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). As Cyient focuses on its transformation from a service to a solutions company, underpinned by strong design-led manufacturing expertise and digital capabilities, Karthik's appointment will bring valuable leadership to the Cyient executive team. As President and COO, Karthik will lead global business operations management for the company, including sales, delivery, and business development as a P&L focused on multiple industry verticals such as Aerospace & Defense, Communications, Transportation, Semiconductor, Energy, Utilities, Geospatial, and Industrial.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100051/Karthikeyan_Natarajan_President_and_Chief_Operating_Officer_CYIENT.jpg

Karthik joins Cyient with a wealth of experience in the engineering services industry, with a strong focus on product development, digital transformation, and R&D globalization. Before Cyient, Karthik headed the Integrated Engineering Services Business for Tech Mahindra. He was instrumental in implementing global engineering strategies for Fortune 500 customers, building strong domain capability, and leading digital transformation. Karthik is co-chair of the engineering services forum at NASSCOM and is widely recognized as a thought leader across the industry.

Speaking on the appointment, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, "I am excited to have Karthik join the executive team as we embark on a transformation journey from a services to solutions company, strengthening our capabilities in design-led manufacturing and digital offerings. Karthik's outstanding leadership will help to strengthen our current business and accelerate the transformation journey. While we are privileged to have an outstanding leadership team in place, Karthik's addition will help us immensely in delivering industry-leading growth."

Karthik said, "I am excited to be a part of Cyient's next phase of the journey and look forward to working with Krishna and other leaders on the execution roadmap. The opportunity to expand around the customer's journey in digital transformation is immense. I look forward to working with the Cyient team to accelerate growth over the next few years."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company.  As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

 


;