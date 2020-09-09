+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
Cyient Enters into a Manufacturing Collaboration with Agappe to Bring World-Class Diagnostic Capabilities to Rural India

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and digital technology solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring to market Count X. The Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part hematology analyzer by Agappe, that will make India self-reliant in hematology and enable the setup of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India. Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India.

Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice President and CEO, Cyient DLM, commented, "We are proud to support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the healthcare sector. It is a matter of immense pride that with Agappe's new hematology product, even rural India and other remote locations of the country will have access to the best of diagnostic capabilities."

Cyient's world-class facilities, project management, sourcing, supply chain management, production processes, buoyed by investments in the latest technologies as well as expertise in the delivery of quality products, make it a preferred manufacturing partner for aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial customers globally.

Dr. Satheesh Kumar CS, Senior Vice President, Agappe, said, "This partnership will enable Agappe to deliver high-quality, affordable, 100% made-in-India products by taking advantage of Cyient's ultra-modern manufacturing facilities to manufacture some of the key components of Mispa Count X so as to reduce time-to-market and lower operating costs. We are eager to get started with full-scale production in our manufacturing facility at Cochin and fulfill customer orders on time."

About Cyient:
Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Contact Details
Perfect Relations
Vishal Thapa
Mobile: +91 9701834446
Email: vthapa@perfectrelations.com

 

