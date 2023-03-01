SMI 11'098 -1.1%  SPI 14'303 -1.0%  Dow 32'657 -0.7%  DAX 15'365 -0.1%  Euro 0.9963 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.2%  Gold 1'827 0.6%  Bitcoin 21'830 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9417 0.0%  Öl 83.9 1.7% 
01.03.2023 01:00:00

Cygnus Education Ranks No. 22 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has just revealed that Cygnus Education (Cygnus) has made its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born out of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

Regionals 2023

Cygnus was established in 2014 as the only performance marketing agency working exclusively in the higher education vertical that was founded by a former higher education CMO. It was built on the premise that it is possible to help institutions connect with high-intent prospective students through the execution of performance marketing solutions that are student-centric and 100% compliant.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast US," said Marcelo Parravicini, CEO. "To be included in this prestigious ranking is again a testament to the work of our incredibly hard-working and talented team – a team that continues to serve our higher education partners by delivering 100% compliant and student-centric marketing, enrollment management, and technology solutions."

Cygnus is proud to be named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list. The companies on the list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About Cygnus Education:
Cygnus Education is one of the fastest-growing technology, performance marketing, and enrollment management solutions providers dedicated to the higher education vertical. Cygnus is a leader in providing fully compliant and analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth.

CONTACT:  
Peg Catalfamo
609-647-4647
mcatalfamo@cygnuseducation.com

(PRNewsfoto/Cygnus Education)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cygnus-education-ranks-no-22-on-the-2023-inc-5000-regionals-northeast-301758820.html

SOURCE Cygnus Education

