07.10.2020 18:29:00
Cygnus Capital, Inc. Calls Upon Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Terminate Highly Dilutive Exchange Offers After Special Meeting Is Adjourned Due to Failure to Receive Enough Votes to Approve th...
ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnus Capital, Inc. (together with its affiliates, "Cygnus Capital"), one of the largest stockholders of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "AHT") (NYSE:AHT), beneficially owning approximately 8.3% of the Company's outstanding common stock, today called upon AHT to immediately terminate the highly dilutive exchange offers of all series of preferred stock into common stock in light of AHT's failure to receive enough votes to pass the proposal to amend the Company's corporate charter at yesterday's special meeting of stockholders.
While the proposal required by the NYSE to issue up to approximately 126 million shares was technically approved by stockholders, given the low voting threshold, the proposal to amend the Company's corporate charter, which, if passed, would force the conversion of all preferred stock into common stock, did not receive enough votes. Cygnus Capital believes AHT's decision to adjourn the special meeting until October 30, 2020 to try to garner enough votes to pass the charter amendment proposal is a waste of stockholder resources and AHT should refocus its efforts on exploring other strategic alternatives.
Cygnus Capital continues to believe that AHT is not being run for AHT stockholders, it is being run as a fee conduit to Chairman Monty Bennett and his family as well as other insiders of AHT's external manager Ashford, Inc. ("AINC").
Due to the continued self-dealing at AINC and lack of transparency at AHT, Cygnus Capital nowalso urges preferred stockholders to reject the exchange offers.
If AHT management wants to encourage participation in a simplification of AHT's capital structure, it should immediately do the following:
- Meaningfully increase the size of the cash consideration for the exchange offers beyond the $30 million offered to date.
- Eliminate or reduce the portion of preferred stock converted into common stock.
- Increase transparency on alternative strategic options and AHT's liquidity position.
- Reduce or defer the fees paid to AINC by AHT.
Cygnus Capital does not believe there is any urgent need to dilute common stockholders by ~94% and many other alternatives exist to preserve value for both common stockholders and preferred stockholders. In addition to restructuring the exchange offers to eliminate or reduce the stock portion of consideration, AHT could also explore the following:
Cygnus Capital urges AHT common and preferred stockholders to vote AGAINST amending AHT's corporate charter.
If you have already voted FOR the charter amendment proposal, you have every legal right to change your vote. Vote AGAINST the charter amendment proposal today!
About Cygnus Capital, Inc.
Cygnus Capital, Inc. is an integrated real estate investment and alternative asset management company focused on opportunistic, special situation, and distressed real estate investments. Cygnus Capital targets long term, absolute returns for investors by applying a differentiated approach to real estate investing. By placing an emphasis on the acquisition, workout, and disposition of real estate debt assets characterized by their complexity, inefficiency, and niche qualities, Cygnus Capital is able to target superior, absolute returns for its investors. Cygnus Capital and its affiliates own in the aggregate 58,489 shares of the Company's Series D Preferred Stock, 135,564 shares of the Company's Series F Preferred Stock, 160,284 shares of the Company's Series G Preferred Stock, 197,413 shares of the Company's Series H Preferred Stock, and 153,651 shares of the Company's Series I Preferred Stock.
Written materials are submitted voluntarily pursuant to Rule 14a-6(g)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is not a solicitation of authority to vote your proxy. Cygnus Capital is not asking for your proxy card and will not accept proxy cards if sent. The cost of this filing is being borne entirely by Cygnus Capital and its affiliates.
PLEASE NOTE: Cygnus Capital is not asking for your proxy card and cannot accept your proxy card. Please DO NOT send us your proxy card.
Source:
Christopher Swann
CEO, Cygnus Capital, Inc.
cswann@cygnuscapital.com
(404) 465-3685
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cygnus-capital-inc-calls-upon-ashford-hospitality-trust-inc-to-terminate-highly-dilutive-exchange-offers-after-special-meeting-is-adjourned-due-to-failure-to-receive-enough-votes-to-approve-the-charter-amendment-proposal-301147985.html
SOURCE Cygnus Capital, Inc.
