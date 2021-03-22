Cygnet Infotech launches the latest version of Cygnature - an E-signing solution for all businesses

- Cygnature is an award-winning signing solution that securely authenticates signers, offers them a range of signature types for signing and protects the integrity of the document

- Cygnature has added mobile authentication and digital signature features through UAE PASS to automate and simplify the management of digital identities, while availing online services

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech, a global Technology Products & Services company announces the launch of its latest version of Cygnature – an electronic signing solution offering secure, legally valid e-signatures. The company has added a unique feature – the integration of UAE PASS, your secure national digital identity in the UAE, to support UAE based citizens to seamlessly use the digital signature solution for remote identification before consuming any online service. With UAE PASS, one can use different services across various sectors without the need to have multiple access credentials.

UAE PASS is the Secure National Digital Identity and Digital Signature solution for the UAE. It automates and simplifies managing digital identity while availing online services. It is collaboration between Smart Dubai, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. The UAE PASS signature is legally aligned with the federal law on electronic ecommerce and transactions, and it is equally valid to a written signature. Citizens and residents with a valid Emirates ID card are currently the only users eligible for UAE PASS.

Commenting on the introduction of Cygnature's latest version, Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnet Infotech said, "Cygnet Infotech established the product Cygnature with an aim to promote seamless digital signing of documents. We have launched the new version of Cygnature where we have added the key feature of integrating UAE PASS for our UAE based citizens to provide them a single Digital Identity for local and federal entities."

Cygnature offers a wide range of signature types, including 2 factor authentication, electronic signature, digital, national ID sign, biometric, LIVE, photo sign and others. Every signature transaction captures the timestamp, IP address, Lat/ Long, the device used, and browser used, to maintain absolute transparency in the documentation. Cygnature also allows businesses to integrate the software into their system with the use of API. With the use of custom bots, companies can seamlessly automate repetitive document uploading which saves a lot of time and prevents manual errors while focusing on core activities and scaling up fast on demand.

With Cygnature, users can sign documents from anywhere, anytime using any device quickly and with Blockchain Security. Some of the strengths of the solution include providing highest security with encryption and blockchain. Further, it also tracks all the details of the signer like IP Address, Browser and Device details, Google Maps Location and Timestamp., ready APIs to Integrate into business systems such as web portals, applications, or website, on cloud and on-premise model, etc. Cygnature can be used across various Industries and across all business functions to sign documents. The target audience of the solution range from business in the field of Legal/Finance/HR/IT departments of all companies/organizations.

ABOUT CYGNET INFOTECH:

Established in 2000 by Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Cygnet Infotech works with clients across 35 countries with its 1000 strong engineering and consulting teams spread across 6 countries. The company's core strength lies in enabling the clients to digitize, scale and transform into high performing businesses. Cygnet's offerings range from IT services, products, digital consulting, and tax technology solutions. Cygnet is a 'Technology First' company that has been at the forefront of developing superior technology capabilities by investing early into the right emerging technologies and platforms. Cygnet Infotech's offerings in UAE include app development and product engineering.

About UAE PASS:

UAE PASS is the first secure national digital identity for citizens and residents of the UAE. The app enables all registered individuals to access more than 5000 government, semi-government and private sector entities' services through their respective websites and apps and allows them to digitally sign and authenticate documents and transactions. UAE PASS also enables users to request a digital version of official documents issued to their name and to use the same to request services.

UAE PASS was launched during GITEX Technology Week 2018 as a joint initiative between the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Smart Dubai. It is also supported by key strategic partners including the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship, the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, and all the digital authorities of the respective seven emirates of the UAE.

In September 2019, the UAE Central Bank adopted UAE PASS initiative allowing banks around the UAE to use it in processing banking transactions.

To enhance UAE PASS further and as part of the second implementation phase, UAE PASS now also enables users to request a digital version of their official documents, and to use them securely, to execute transactions and avail services from service providers when needed. This feature eliminates the need for paper and physical visits, saving you time and effort. It is also powered by blockchain technology, providing you with optimal traceability and security. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship is the first government entity to have included key official documents in UAE PASS, including Emirates ID, passports for citizens and residency for non-citizens.

