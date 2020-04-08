08.04.2020 10:05:00

Cyclohexanone Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cyclohexanone market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing automobile production, especially in Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a positive impact on the product demand.

Cyclohexanone is typically manufactured as an intermediate in the cyclohexane to caprolactam process. Apart from the traditional manufacturing processes, manufacturers have developed a novel and sustainable production process. The hydrogenation of a feed stream comprising phenol to produce cyclohexanone and cyclohexylbenzene was one such successful process developed and patented by ExxonMobil in June 2016.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Adipic acid application segment in cyclohexanone market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising production of nylon 66 resin and fiber, polyurethanes, and plasticizers
  • Pharmaceutical industry, soap manufacturing, and film production consume 2.71% of the total cyclohexanone manufactured globally
  • U.S. was the second-largest consumer of cyclohexanone after China in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.6%, from 2020 to 2027, owing to the rising production of caprolactam in the country
  • Europe and North America together consumed 24% of the total cyclohexanone in 2019, with the presence of major manufacturers such as BASF SE, Ascend Performance Materials, and Advansix Inc.
  • Production of cyclohexanone is anticipated to face hindrance from regulatory bodies, due to excessive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, leading to manufacturers investing in R&D activities to develop new environment compliant technologies for the chemical production
  • In 2016, the Japanese manufacturer Ube Industries Ltd, adopted a new manufacturing technology through selective hydrogenation of phenol. This process consumes less electricity and steam compared to the conventional cyclohexane process.

Read 119 page research report with ToC on "Cyclohexanone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Adipic Acid, Caprolactam, Solvents), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cyclohexanone-market

In recent years, the automobile industry has witnessed robust growth, especially in Asia Pacific. Infrastructure development, improving socio-economic trends, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization are the major factors contributing to the growth of the automobile industry. Raw materials account for over 45% of the overall manufacturing cost of the vehicles. nylon 6 and nylon 66 find application as films and coatings in the automotive industry to prevent raw materials from corrosion. Also, it is used in the production of different parts such as gears, bushes, cams, bearings, and weatherproof coatings due to its lightweight and versatile properties.

According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), global automotive production grew from 89.8 million units in 2014 to 95.6 million units in 2018 with the growth dominated by Asian countries. Growing production of different types of vehicles and their components due to increasing R&D activities is expected to drive the demand for nylon, in turn propelling the consumption of cyclohexanone.

The cyclohexanone demand in Europe is anticipated to grow at a sluggish rate due to low nylon demand from the downstream automotive industry. There was a price drop of nylon 66 from May 2019 to July 2019, owing to the constant supply and decreased demand. In 2016, around 16% of the nylon consumed in the region was either recycled or refurbished, which decreased the demand for new nylon, further affecting the prices.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cyclohexanone market on the basis of application and region:

  • Cyclohexanone Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Caprolactam
    • Adipic Acid
    • Solvents
    • Paints & Dyes
    • Agriculture
    • Others
    • Others
  • Cyclohexanone Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • South Korea
    • Central & South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • South Africa

Find more research reports on Petrochemicals Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Polyethylene Wax MarketThe growth in this market can be attributed to rising shale gas production in China, and North America, coupled with growing demand from coatings and printing inks sectors is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.
  • Needle Coke MarketThe global needle coke market size was estimated at USD 3.4 billion in 2018, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Rapidly growing electric vehicles have led to a rise in the demand for needle coke.
  • White Oil MarketRising product demand in production of personal care products is anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast years.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com 
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyclohexanone-market-size-worth-9-8-billion-by-2027--cagr-3-3-grand-view-research-inc-301037326.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 407.20
0.59 %
Geberit 408.80
0.10 %
Alcon 49.96
0.00 %
Novartis 82.65
-0.18 %
Sika 162.40
-0.25 %
CS Group 8.17
-1.87 %
ABB 17.27
-1.90 %
UBS Group 9.30
-2.06 %
Adecco Group 38.46
-2.36 %
Swisscom 526.60
-3.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:39
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
09:15
DAX: Bullenattacke
08:24
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
06:15
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bearishe Tageskerze warnt / Novartis – 50er-EMA im Fokus
07.04.20
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
Schmolz+Bickenbach schlägt sechs neue Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vor - S+B-Aktie steigt
SIG Combibloc-Aktie steigt: SIG-Aktionäre winken Dividende durch
Wisekey lanciert Sicherheits-App für Corona-Zeit - Wisekey-Aktie verliert
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer - Starkes Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
Infineon-Aktie klettert kräftig: Infineon schliesst Cypress-Kauf ab
Bossard-Aktie gibt nach: Bossard schrumpft im ersten Quartal und führt Kurzarbeit ein
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Erholungstendenz bleibt intakt
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu verzeichnen. In Fernost kommen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB