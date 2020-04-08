Cyclohexanone Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cyclohexanone market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing automobile production, especially in Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a positive impact on the product demand.

Cyclohexanone is typically manufactured as an intermediate in the cyclohexane to caprolactam process. Apart from the traditional manufacturing processes, manufacturers have developed a novel and sustainable production process. The hydrogenation of a feed stream comprising phenol to produce cyclohexanone and cyclohexylbenzene was one such successful process developed and patented by ExxonMobil in June 2016.

Read 119 page research report with ToC on "Cyclohexanone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Adipic Acid, Caprolactam, Solvents), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cyclohexanone-market

In recent years, the automobile industry has witnessed robust growth, especially in Asia Pacific. Infrastructure development, improving socio-economic trends, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization are the major factors contributing to the growth of the automobile industry. Raw materials account for over 45% of the overall manufacturing cost of the vehicles. nylon 6 and nylon 66 find application as films and coatings in the automotive industry to prevent raw materials from corrosion. Also, it is used in the production of different parts such as gears, bushes, cams, bearings, and weatherproof coatings due to its lightweight and versatile properties.

According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), global automotive production grew from 89.8 million units in 2014 to 95.6 million units in 2018 with the growth dominated by Asian countries. Growing production of different types of vehicles and their components due to increasing R&D activities is expected to drive the demand for nylon, in turn propelling the consumption of cyclohexanone.

The cyclohexanone demand in Europe is anticipated to grow at a sluggish rate due to low nylon demand from the downstream automotive industry. There was a price drop of nylon 66 from May 2019 to July 2019, owing to the constant supply and decreased demand. In 2016, around 16% of the nylon consumed in the region was either recycled or refurbished, which decreased the demand for new nylon, further affecting the prices.

