25.07.2019 18:11:00

Cycling Sports Group Recalls Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross Bicycles Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazard; One Fatality Reported

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Cycling-Sports-Group-Recalls-Cannondale-CAADX-Cyclocross-Bicycles-Due-to-Fall-and-Serious-Injury-Hazard-One-Fatality-Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

Recall Summary

Name of Product: 2013 through 2016 Cannondale CAADX cyclocross bicycles

Hazard: The fork can break, posing a fall hazard with the risk of death and serious injury.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and take it to the nearest authorized Cannondale dealer for a free repair.  Cannondale dealers will replace, free of cost, the bicycle's fork with a full carbon fiber replacement fork.

Consumer Contact: 
Local Cannondale authorized dealer or Cycling Sports Group at 844-370-1536 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at custserve@cyclingsportsgroup.com or online at www.cannondale.com and click on Recalls & Notices at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Units: About 9,700 (in addition, about 1,900 were sold in Canada)

Description:
This recall involves model year 2013 through 2016 Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles equipped with disc brakes. Cyclocross racing combines both off-road and on-road cycling. 

The bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and configurations. Consumers should inspect their bicycle to determine if it is affected by this recall by confirming:
(1)        The bicycle has a prominent CAADX marking on the top tube or other location.
(2)        The bicycle has disc brakes.
(3)        The inside of the fork leg has a large "ULTRAX" marking.
(4)        The cable running to the front disc brake is outside of the fork, as opposed to inside the fork.

For assistance determining if a bicycle is affected, consumers should bring it to a Cannondale authorized dealer.

Incidents/Injuries: Cycling Sports Group has received reports of 11 incidents worldwide of the bicycle's fork breaking, including five in the United States. Seven of these incidents resulted in serious injuries, including concussions and a spinal injury, and there was one fatality.

Sold At: Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from August 2012 through August 2017 for between $1,000 and $2,220.

Importer/Distributor: Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70389r-eng.php

Footer
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-175

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cycling-sports-group-recalls-cannondale-caadx-cyclocross-bicycles-due-to-fall-and-serious-injury-hazard-one-fatality-reported-300891167.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

