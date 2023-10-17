|
18.10.2023 00:04:38
Cyclarity Therapeutics Announces Clinical Advisory Board
NOVATO, Calif, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Cyclarity Therapeutics, Inc. (https://cyclaritytx.com), today announced its newly formed Clinical Advisory Board to guide its clinical development of drug candidate UDP-003 for the treatment and prevention of atherosclerosis, primary coronary artery disease, and associated cardiovascular diseases.
The Board includes the internationally recognized, preeminent cardiologists:
- Dr. Prediman K. Shah, Director of Inpatient Cardiology and the Coronary Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Founder and Director of the Oppenheimer Atherosclerosis Research Center at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.
- Dr. Michael E. Farkouh, Associate Dean for Research and Clinical Trials and Professor of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.
- Dr. Stephen Nicholls, Program Director of MonashHeart, Intensive Care and Victorian Heart Hospital, Monash Health, as well as Director of the Monash Victorian Heart Institute and Professor of Cardiology at Monash University.
"It’s an honor to have Drs. Nicholls, Farkouh and Shah working with us to provide strategic guidance over the preparation and execution of our clinical program,” said Mike Kope, Corporate Affairs CEO of Cyclarity. Cyclarity expects to conduct the UDP-003 Phase 1 trial under the direction of Dr. Nicholls and VHH, and is exploring potential lead site and primary PI roles with Drs. Farkouh and Shah at Cedars-Sinai.
"We are especially encouraged by the interest of this distinguished Board not only in our drug candidate, but in the novel target we are addressing,” noted Matthew O’Connor, Cyclarity’s Scientific Affairs CEO. "Their guidance will provide immeasurable assistance to our evaluation of outcomes and our examination of oxidized cholesterols as causative biomarkers of atherosclerosis.”
About Cyclarity Therapeutics, Inc.
Cyclarity Therapeutics, Inc., is pursuing a mission to treat the underlying causes of age-related disease. The company develops simple and direct interventions targeting oxidized cholesterol using rationally designed molecules, to provide the first true disease-modifying treatments for common age-related conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke. Its products are based on novel derivatives of a well-known, safe compound and a new way of looking at cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cyclaritytx.com.
Media Contact for Cyclarity:
Mike Kope
CEO, Corporate Affairs
Cyclarity Therapeutics, Inc
press@cyclaritytx.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDiplomatische Bemühungen im Nahost-Konflikt: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit marginalen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Märkte profitierten von der Hoffnung auf diplomatische Bemühungen im Krieg Israel und den palästinensischen Hamas.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}