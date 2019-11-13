Cybrary Lands $15 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Cybersecurity Training Platform

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybrary, the world's largest, online cybersecurity career development platform, announced today it has secured $15 million in Series B funding. The funding round is led by Austin, Texas-based BuildGroup and included participation from existing investors including Arthur Ventures and Gula Tech Adventures. Gray Hall, Managing Director at BuildGroup and the former CEO of AlertLogic, as well as Ron Gula, President of Gula Tech Adventures, will be joining Cybrary's Board of Directors.

Cybrary's total funding to-date is $23M and this new investment will be used to accelerate the growth of the company's online workforce development platform already being used by 3 million cyber and IT professionals globally. Currently, Cybrary has users from 96% of the Fortune 1000 companies developing their careers on the platform.

"At BuildGroup, we are investing in companies solving critical business problems with modern business models powered by network effects," noted Hall. "Cybrary is a game-changing company allowing enterprises and individuals to close the cybersecurity skills gap through its highly-accessible and cost-effective platform powered by its network of millions of users and thousands of creators of cybersecurity training content."

"We're thrilled to partner with BuildGroup as we continue to rapidly expand both our company and our online offerings to bring our virtual training to more than 3 million IT and cybersecurity pros," said Ralph Sita, Co-Founder of Cybrary. "Cybersecurity is the world's fastest-moving industry, and the skills required are equally hard to keep up with. Therefore, with this latest investment, Cybrary will continue to invest in what has become the world's fastest-moving catalog, and the amazing community of industry professionals who are creating it."

"At Cybrary, we're very committed to bringing security enablement to our community and we're excited that both Gray and Ron will be helping to build our vision," said Ryan Corey, Co-Founder, Cybrary. "Cybrary already provides the largest cyber security training platform in the world and we're experiencing record growth with 2,000 new members signing up each day. This new funding will support our efforts to continue offering our users and customers, the world's fastest-moving catalog."

In 2019, Cybrary relocated its company headquarters to a new facility in College Park, Md., to accommodate the rapid growth of the company. Cybrary has also been recognized as a DC Inno 50 on Fire finalist and CyberCrime Magazine named the company to the 2019 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies list.

"Cybrary's approach to bring free cybersecurity career development to the masses is truly what our industry needs," said Gula. "Under Ralph and Ryan's leadership, the company has grown revenue approximately 800% in the last two years, in addition to building a large community of Cybrary users who are working to fill the cybersecurity skills gap that we've been experiencing for years."

About BuildGroup

BuildGroup is a company that selectively invests in leadership teams with staying power. We back founders who are ambitious enough to want to make a dent in the universe and humble enough to realize they can't do it alone. By providing permanent capital from aligned investors and avoiding forced exits, BuildGroup frees entrepreneurs to focus on serving customers instead of raising the next round. We believe that great businesses are built, not bought, and that's why our team works side-by-side with founders to create conditions for long-term growth. BuildGroup was founded in Austin, Texas by a team of proven builders who love nothing more than helping build and grow extraordinary companies.

About Gula Tech Adventures

Gula Tech Adventures was founded by cyber industrialists Ron and Cyndi Gula to support next generation cyber technology, strategy and policy. We invest in cyber companies of all sizes and are limited partners in a variety of growth and seed cyber funds. We also support a variety of national cyber programs and non-profits focused on cyber policy, training and economic development. The Gula's are best known for their roles at Tenable Network Security where Ron was co-founder and CEO, and Cyndi was Vice President of Operations. Tenable went public in 2018 and is trusted by more than 27,000 organizations worldwide to measure their cyber exposure.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the world's largest cybersecurity learning and certification preparation platform. Its ecosystem of industry professionals, companies, content, and technologies converge to create -the fastest growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cyber security learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Visit http://www.cybrary.it to learn more.

SOURCE Cybrary