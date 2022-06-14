Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’699 -1.8%  SPI 13’764 -1.6%  Dow 30’365 -0.5%  DAX 13’304 -0.9%  Euro 1.0434 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’475 -0.8%  Gold 1’809 -0.6%  Bitcoin 21’474 -4.2%  Dollar 1.0017 0.4%  Öl 121.1 -1.0% 
1 Aktie gratis

15.06.2022 00:58:00

Cybersecurity Researchers to Test New Remote Ballot Printing System from Democracy Live

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

YOUR BALLOT. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE. (PRNewsfoto/Democracy Live)

Beginning in 2022, over 1,500 cybersecurity researchers will be testing a new technology from Democracy Live that allows voters who are unable to vote on a paper postal ballot, due to geography or disabilities, to access, mark and return their ballot. Democracy Live, the nation's leading provider of remote balloting technologies, has teamed with Synack, the premier on-demand security platform for continuous penetration testing to test the Democracy Live "OmniBallot" remote ballot marking and printing system.

Under the agreement between Democracy Live and Synack, 1,500 independent cybersecurity researchers will have access to the OmniBallot balloting portal to continuously test the OmniBallot remote ballot printing portal.

"The OmniBallot balloting portal has been deployed in over 4,000 elections to over 20 million voters over the last decade with zero compromises." Democracy Live CEO, Bryan Finney stated. "Our engagement with Synack will enhance the security of OmniBallot and continue to give our customers and voters the assurance that Democracy Live is doing all that can be done to ensure voters, including voters that cannot vote a paper postal ballot, are fully and securely enfranchised."

The Synack Platform combines the skills of 1,500 elite cybersecurity researchers along with cutting-edge smart technology to help Fortune 500 businesses, government agencies and leading healthcare organizations protect their most critical assets.

"We're committed to making sure any technology used for voting is as secure as possible. Our democracy depends on it. We need to make sure these technologies are protected against attacks. It's imperative that we do everything we can to ensure the trust in the technologies people use to cast their votes," said Jay Kaplan, Synack's CEO. "We also believe in Democracy Live's mission of expanding the vote securely to as many eligible voters as possible. Democracy works best when as many people as possible participate."

Elections Fact: 8,000 elections jurisdictions must transmit ballots electronically

More than 8,000 elections jurisdictions across all 50 states are required by law to transmit ballots electronically. More than half the states are required to offer eligible voters the option to return their ballots electronically. Surprisingly, many of election jurisdictions still use fax machines, or email attachments to comply with the law.

Learn more about the work Synack is doing with Democracy Live at www.democracylive.com and https://synack.com/elections

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-researchers-to-test-new-remote-ballot-printing-system-from-democracy-live-301568101.html

SOURCE Democracy Live, Inc.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

14.06.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: EMS-Chemie bestätigt Prognose - trotzdem Warnsignal?
14.06.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Stadler Rail AG
14.06.22 Industrieaufträge gehen zurück – MTU-Aktie unter Druck
14.06.22 Marktüberblick: Zinssorgen belastet Aktienmärkte zum Wochenstart
14.06.22 SMI setzt neues Korrekturtief
10.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’400.67 13.08 USSMMU
Short 11’780.04 8.90 TSSMOU
SMI-Kurs: 10’699.07 14.06.2022 17:31:43
Long 10’269.66 19.15 JSSMVU
Long 10’004.93 12.76 DSSMQU
Long 9’322.65 7.05 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst erwartet grossen Crash - Wie Anleger sich positionieren sollten
Belastungsfaktoren bleiben bestehen: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Mit diesen Tipps will die UBS Anlegern die Furcht vor Bärenmarkt nehmen
Atos-Aktie wird massiv abgestraft: Atos prüft Aufspaltung - Chef tritt zurück
Fed-Entscheid im Blick: Goldpreis rutscht auf Vierwochentief
Oracle-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Oracle dank Cloud mit deutlichem Umsatzplus
SMI setzt neues Korrekturtief
Zurich-Aktie legt zu: Stonegate verklagt Zurich Insurance
HOCHDORF-Aktie tiefer: HOCHDORF setzt optionale Zinszahlung für Hybridanleihe aus
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose wird ausgebremst

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastungsfaktoren bleiben bestehen: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich nach zunächst grünem Start abermals mit Verlusten. Die deutschen Anleger wurden ebenfalls skeptischer. Die US-Börsen beendeten den Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den größten Börsen in Fernost wurde die Stimmung im späten Verlauf merklich besser - die Märkte schlossen uneinheitlich.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit