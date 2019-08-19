Cybersecurity leader Vectra establishes operations in Asia-Pacific to address growing demand for network detection and response in the cloud

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra , the leader in network threat detection and response, today announced that it has established business operations in the Asia-Pacific region to arm enterprise organisations and managed detection and response providers with a platform to stop in-progress cyberattacks in the cloud.

Establishing regional headquarters in Sydney marks a major global expansion for Vectra, fueled by the recent closing of a USD$100 million Series E funding round and increasing demand for the company's industry-leading Cognito platform. Vectra currently operates throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan, and has research-and-development centers in Dublin, Ireland, Austin, Texas and Cambridge, Mass.

The Cognito platform addresses critical security gaps by providing 360-degree visibility into cloud, data centre, user and internet-of-things (IoT) infrastructures, leaving attackers with nowhere to hide.

Vectra recently announced that its Cognito platform features Amazon Web Services Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) traffic mirroring. Enterprises can now natively run the Cognito platform in AWS environments to rapidly detect and respond to cyberthreats in the cloud.

In September 2018, company announced that Cognito can detect cyberattackers in native Microsoft Azure cloud environments with virtual sensors that integrate with the Azure Virtual Network Terminal Access Point (TAP). Both integrations enable Vectra to provide complete cyberattack visibility without requiring agents.

Leading the expansion into Asia-Pacific is Regional Director Kevin Vanhaelen, a cybersecurity veteran with more than 20 years of experience. He is responsible for growing the Vectra presence across the region and is focused on the company's channel strategy and enterprise customer growth. Vanhaelen joins Vectra from Telstra, where he was the head of strategy and operations for global security solutions. Previously, he was national manager of the security business unit at Dimension Data, where he worked for over 16 years.

"Our recent funding, coupled with our rapid growth in the global security market, uniquely positions Vectra to earn significant business in the Asia-Pacific region," said Vanhaelen. "We're delivering a disruptive new approach that enables security operations teams to detect and respond faster than ever to cyberthreats so that enterprise organisations and managed detection and response providers can stop catastrophic data breaches."

According to a report from (ISC)² , the cybersecurity skills gap in the Asia-Pacific region is the highest in the world with about 2.14 million unfilled positions. This is due in part to growing economies and new cybersecurity and data privacy legislation enacted throughout the region.

The Cognito platform makes a considerable contribution to closing the cybersecurity skills gap. Completely overwhelmed, security analysts today must manually sift through thousands of threat alerts and logs each day to find cyberattackers. Driven by AI, Cognito completely automates these manual and mundane processes and prioritizes active attacks that pose the highest risk. This reduces the security operations workload by 37X and enables skilled analysts to focus their attention on threat hunting and data breach prevention.

Vectra is a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems [1] as well as the Gartner Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis. [2]

Vectra is exhibiting in Booth S9 at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 from Aug. 19-20 at the Hilton Sydney Hotel. Executives and subject-matter experts from Vectra will showcase the Cognito platform and be available to discuss how to apply AI to detect and respond faster to cyberattackers.

For more information about Vectra and the Cognito platform, please visit vectra.ai.

[1] Source: Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson and John Watts, July 1, 2019.

[2] Source: Gartner "Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis" by Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D'Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli, February 28, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summits

IT security trends and priorities are being discussed at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019, taking place August 19-20 in Sydney, August 26-27 in Mumbai, September 9-11 in London and October 28-29 in Dubai. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter at #GartnerSEC.

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using artificial intelligence to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media and interview requests contact

Chris Hew

Sling and Stone for Vectra

vectra@slingstone.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-leader-vectra-establishes-operations-in-asia-pacific-to-address-growing-demand-for-network-detection-and-response-in-the-cloud-300903249.html

SOURCE Vectra