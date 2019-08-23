CyberSat Summit is Now Accepting Nominations for the 2019 CyberSat Game Changer Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberSat Summit, the only satellite security event in the world that fuses satellite, space, cyber and government to educate on threat vectors and deliver solutions to prevent next generation attacks, announced today that it's accepting nominations for the inaugural CyberSat Game Changer Award.

The honor will go to the technology solution, individual or initiative for their measurable impact on keeping satellites or satellite networks secure.

CyberSat Summit will announce the most Game Changer honoree at a special luncheon at CyberSat19 on Friday, November 8, at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, VA. This celebration will be followed up with an interview of the honoree, which will be showcased in the December issue of Via Satellite Magazine.

The honoree will be selected from a pool of candidates by the CyberSat Summit staff, including Chairman, Mark Holmes, and the CyberSat Summit Advisory Board. For Advisory Board member details, visit https://www.cybersatsummit.com/board

"This award is really meant to showcase the significant difference an individual, specific technology or initiative is making in keeping satellites secure," said Mark Holmes. "This honor is reserved for those making a measurable impact in the fight against cyber threats," Holmes added.

The deadline to submit a nomination for the inaugural award is Friday, September 20, 2019. To nominate visit https://www.cybersatsummit.com/award

For more information on the awards, or to vote for a nominee, please visit https://www.cybersatsummit.com/award

About CyberSat Summit

CyberSat Summit fuses satellite, space, cyber and government to educate on threat vectors and deliver solutions to prevent next generation attacks. Welcoming industry experts, space, satellite service providers, C-Suite Executives, innovators and engineers, cybersecurity experts, Intelligence Agencies and the DoD to a three-day event – including a full day of classified sessions – packed with strategic insights and details on best practices for achieving end-to-end protection within the entire satellite ecosystem. The CyberSat Summit will take place on November 6-8, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, VA.

About Via Satellite

Via Satellite, a monthly publication providing essential news and expert business analysis on the global satellite communications marketplace, including current and evolving applications, infrastructure issues, technology, and business and regulatory developments around the word reaches the most engaged community of satellite professionals and qualified industry decision makers.

