SMI 12’039 0.3%  SPI 15’464 0.3%  Dow 34’416 0.4%  DAX 15’733 1.2%  Euro 1.0963 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.7%  Gold 1’753 -1.4%  Bitcoin 33’541 6.0%  Dollar 0.9214 0.2%  Öl 75.1 0.6% 
HPIL Aktie [Valor: 18808780 / ISIN: US40432Y1091]
29.06.2021 16:45:00

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces its participation in the Emerging Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has been invited to participate in the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 7th at 11:00 EST for Thirty (30) minutes.

Cybernetic Technologies invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.
This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Stephen Brown in real time.

"I will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and will do my best to get through as many of them as possible," said Stephen Brown CEO.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477114&tp_key=6d2d562bcc&sti=hpil

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.
The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.
https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information: 
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.cybernetictech.ca
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybernetic-technologies-ltd-hpil-announces-its-participation-in-the-emerging-growth-conference-301322183.html

SOURCE Cybernetic Technologies Ltd

