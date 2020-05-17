CyberMaxx™ Receives SOC for Service Organizations (SOC 2, Type II) Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberMaxx™ has received the AICPA's SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for their managed cybersecurity services by Insyte CPAs, LLC, an independent service auditor. This certification illustrates CyberMaxx's constant dedication to its customers and commitment to providing trusted services on which healthcare organizations can rely.

"It was a pleasure to work with the CyberMaxx team on its inaugural SOC examination. Their internal control environment solidly withstood the rigor of the SOC requirements," says Cindy Wyatt, Managing Partner at Inyste CPAs, LLC.

The SOC 2 Certification is designed to provide assurance related to a Service Organization's control environment related to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality or Privacy. When certified, a service provider's systems are determined to meet the requirements of the trust services criteria in all material respects.

"The entire CyberMaxx team has and will continue to work hard to ensure we maintain systems and controls that support the confidence our customers place in us," says Thomas Lewis, CEO of CyberMaxx. "We are their trusted partner in the fight against cybersecurity attacks."

With more than 15 years of experience, CyberMaxx understands that cybersecurity expertise is critical to the success of any organization, and without it, organizations are left vulnerable. That is why CyberMaxx provides tailored and scalable managed cybersecurity solutions for healthcare organizations designed to be an extension of the team. CyberMaxx expands capabilities to avoid cyberattacks and mitigate loss to provide peace of mind.

About CyberMaxx

CyberMaxx prevents, detects, and responds to cyberattacks for healthcare organizations. CyberMaxx equips its customers with a 24/7/365 security operations center with services including endpoint threat detection and response, network-based threat detection and prevention, security information and event management (SIEM) with advanced data analytics, vulnerability risk management, and incident response services.

Contact CyberMaxx for more information about healthcare cybersecurity solutions by visiting CyberMaxx.io.

About Insyte CPAs, LLC

Insyte CPAs, LLC was founded by a group of Certified Public Accountants and business advisors with both Big 4 and regional firm experience who specialize in risk management, internal control, and business performance.

Media Contact

Erin C. Kennedy | CyberMaxx | 615.309.2514 | ekennedy@cybermaxx.io

SOURCE CyberMaxx