CyberLogitec launches OPUS Terminal M, an advanced terminal operating system for multi-purpose terminals

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal and logistics operations technologies, today launched OPUS Terminal M, a true multi-purpose TOS that handles container and a range of cargo including breakbulk, project and bulk cargo, and RO-RO.

The solution also supports multi-terminal operations for operators that run more than one facility, including container ports, inland container depots and empty depots.

Designed for smaller- to medium-sized terminals, OPUS Terminal M offers the advanced functionality of CyberLogitec's well-established OPUS Terminal solution. One of its most tech-forward functions is real-time 2D and 3D visualization of full cargo and yard operations, to support better management and decision making as well as ensure high safety standards.

Jason Hyeon, Managing Director of CyberLogitec Global, said, "OPUS Terminal M sets new standards for the industry. Besides accessibility and flexibility, it presents the full functionality of bespoke container TOS systems, offering terminals of all sizes the benefits and advanced operational efficiencies that were previously exclusive to mega terminals because of cost considerations."

The browser-based solution enables easy data accessibility across locations in real-time, with key features available on mobile devices such as tablets and phones. A complete and integrated system, it greatly reduces the need for third-party systems although a flexible interface ensures a high level of inter-operability.

As OPUS Terminal M can be deployed on-premise or on the cloud, customers have the option of deploying via a hosted solution or through a SaaS model, which allows functions to be made available in modules. It is currently the most advanced multi-purpose TOS that can support multi-terminal and multi-modal operations on the cloud platform.

The solution will be showcased in TOC Europe 2019, 18-20 June, 2019, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the world's supply chain with advanced technologies that solve operational challenges and meet the exacting demands of our industry. From maritime shipping operations, port and terminal operating systems to logistics forwarding and warehouse management, our integrated solutions help your business respond swiftly to changing operational needs. Our technology's advanced algorithms digitize and automate data exchanges to improve efficiency, competitiveness, productivity, and service, no matter which part of the global supply you operate within.

