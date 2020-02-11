11.02.2020 22:47:00

CyberCon Announces Honorable Ryan Zinke As Keynote Speaker

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCon announces the Honorable Ryan K. Zinke as the keynote speaker for the CyberCon 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., on March 30-April 1. CyberCon is a CISO summit and cybersecurity workforce development solutions-based cybersecurity conference for industrial utility programs and prime event for leaders, decision makers and executives in the power and utilities industry, and those interested in careers in industrial cybersecurity.

The Honorable Zinke is a former U.S. Navy Seal Commander, State Senator, U.S. Congressman and 52nd U.S. Secretary of the Interior. Born and raised in Montana, Zinke attended the University of Oregon and was awarded All-PAC 10 honors, the Sahlstrom Award and the Emerald Cup Award for academic, leadership and athletic achievement. After attending U.S. Navy Officers Candidate School, he completed Navy SEAL Training in 1985 and assigned to SEAL Team ONE. He spent 23 years in Special Operations, including two tours at SEAL Team SIX, Acting Commander of Special Forces in Iraq, Task Force Commander in Bosnia and Kosovo, and 'Dean' of Special Warfare Training. Zinke was awarded the Bronze Star for combat in Iraq and retired from active duty in 2008.

He served as both a Montana State Senator and Congressman and was on the House Armed Services and Natural Resources Committees. From 2016-2019 the Congressman was the 52nd U.S. Secretary of the Interior. Zinke is the author of American Commander and serves on the board of Cyber Range Solutions Inc, a cyber security training services provider with a focus on the energy sector. 

"Having the Honorable Ryan Zinke secured as our Keynote Speaker for CyberCon 2020 Anaheim is an incredible way to launch our CyberCon Event Series," said Barry Haest, founder of CyberCon and CEO of AlignExpo Conferences and Exhibitions. "His knowledge and expertise from the upper echelon of security with the U.S. Government is unparalleled and will catapult the strength of this conference."

CyberCon has two additional conferences in 2020; June 23-25 in Boston, Mass. and Oct. 20-22 in Austin, Tex. For information: https://cyberconconference.com/

About CyberCon:
CyberCon, owned by AlignExpo premier events and exhibition management company, Houston, Texas, is the most comprehensive assembly of power and utility leaders seeking strategies, solutions and technologies to protect the nation's power grid from future cybersecurity threats and attacks. AlignExpo is comprised of a team of strategic leaders who have a combined experience of over 75 years in organizing business-to-business conferences in the energy industry.

CONTACT:
info@alignexpo.com 
+1.713.331.9906

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybercon-announces-honorable-ryan-zinke-as-keynote-speaker-301003271.html

SOURCE CyberCon

