|
03.12.2019 18:30:00
Cyber Security 1 AB: Business combination with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company
CYBER1 to explore achieving its US listing ambitions through a business combination
with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company
London United Kingdom – 03 December 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ("CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1,OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, announces today its intention to seek collaboration with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC"), as an effective means of achieving access to the US capital markets.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Diageo Plc. / Nike Inc.
|50822605
|70.00 %
|10.00 %
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|50822608
|59.00 %
|10.00 %
|ABB / LafargeHolcim / Lonza
|50822609
|69.00 %
|9.00 %
As previously announced (press release accessible here), CYBER1 is exploring strategic alternatives to a listing in Sweden. CYBER1 and its advisors have identified the following to be the current viable options:
- a secondary public offering in the US market;
- upward progression of the CYBER1 American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY) programme from the current Level 1 to Level 3 with an associated capital raise:
- seeking out a Nasdaq or NYSE listed SPAC to facilitate a business combination with CYBER1.
Following due consideration, the Board has selected to explore the option of a business combination with a SPAC as the preferred method of achieving accelerated access to the US public markets. The Board is of the view that a SPAC offers the most efficient and flexible route to a main market US listing, in addition to providing capital to fund CYBER1's expansion plans.
A SPAC is a publicly traded company that raises a blind pool of capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of effecting a business combination with an existing company.
Key advantages of a business combination with a SPAC include:
- Existing main market US-listed company with a clean trading background
- Pre-Capitalised investment vehicle with funds held in Trust
- Experienced dealmakers/operators as sponsors
- Improved access to:
- Banking network
- Analyst network
- Investor network
- Talent
- US acquisition targets
- Growth capital
Any change from current listing venue to the US Market would be subject to any necessary approvals or acceptances by CYBER1's shareholders.
Kobus Paulsen, Chairman of CYBER 1, commented: "After assessing a number of viable options in achieving our strategic objectives and our ambitions to enter the United States market, we believe that collaboration, merger or business combination with a SPAC will best complement the liquidity objectives and growth plans of CYBER 1. We are actively preparing the company internally for the various governance changes necessary and look forward to engaging with our partners and the US investor community on this exciting next phase for the company.”
More information relating to the end to end SPAC process can be found here.
MANGOLD FONDKOMMISSION AB IS THE COMPANY’S CERTIFIED ADVISER.
Telephone: +46 (0)8 5030 1550
E-mail: ca@mangold.se
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Tim Metcalfe
Investor Relations contact, CYBER1
Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk
This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 03.12.2019 at 18:30 CET.
ABOUT CYBER1
CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST, and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors
For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com
For all company filings and reports, please visit : https://cyber1.com/cyber1-investor-information/
Link to Spac definitions
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/spac.asp
Nachrichten zu Cognosec ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cognosec ABmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die unwägbare US-Handelspolitik belastet die Wall Street. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag erneut deutlich abgesackt. Der DAX erholte sich etwas vom Schreck nach den jüngsten Trump-Äusserungen. Zudem ging es an den Märkten in Fernost überwiegend abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}