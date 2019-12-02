Cyber Monday Cell Phone Deals List (2019): Best Smartphone Deals Shared by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best mobile phone deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Consumer Articles are updating their list of the top carrier-locked and unlocked iPhone, Galaxy, OnePlus, Pixel, Huawei, LG and more Android cell phone deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best iPhone deals:

Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max, XS & XS Max at Verizon

Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T

- at AT&T Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - at Sprint

- at Sprint Get iPhone 11 for $0 /mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)

- at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5) Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T

Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint

Get a FREE Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ - at AT&T Save up to 43% on Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ prepaid smartphones - at Walmart

Best Google Pixel deals:

Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - at Sprint

- at Sprint Save up to $600 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon Wireless

- at Verizon Wireless Get the Google Pixel 4 for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link

More Android smartphone deals:

Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited

- when you switch with Unlimited Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro (5G) - at Sprint

- at Sprint Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T

Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - at AT&T

- at AT&T Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - at Sprint

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Now more popularly known as a smartphone, cell phones provide users with more than just mobile calling capabilities with which it was originally designed for. Modern smartphone models can easily and wirelessly connect to the Internet, giving users access to thousands of apps and games. The latest flagship models from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Huawei, LG, Motorola and more offer different advanced features and capabilities in ever-slimmer and lighter designs.

Numerous well-reviewed cell phones are available with discounts during Cyber Monday. Top online retailers Amazon and Walmart offer deals on factory-unlocked smartphones on nearly all of the latest flagship models, while carriers such as Sprint, Verizon Wireless, Boost Mobile and AT&T also give shoppers impressive savings on plans featuring these premium smartphones as well as older generation models.

