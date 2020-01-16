+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 19:39:00

Cyber Group Ranks in Top 10 for Dallas Business Journal's List of Largest Software Development Companies

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepping into 2020, Cyber Group is pleased to be ranked in the Top 10 for the Dallas Business Journal List of Largest Software Development companies in the area for 2019. "We are planning for growth," Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, John Humphrey, explains. This ranking is evidence of that growth as a business and as an employer.

Cyber Group has been featured on the list of Best Places to Work in recent years. The executive team encourages team members to work together and to strive to be of value. Humphrey encourages the team to "invest in one another because with the intention of helping one another, we will succeed." The company announced 40 promotions in 2019 and has added 48 new members to their ranks. They hold over 40 Salesforce certifications among over 30 Salesforce certified employees. Their growth has also led them to open their newest office location in Houston in recent months.

Cyber Group has held numerous events throughout the year promoting technology innovation & development & has sponsored numerous events supporting STEM & women in technology. A few of these events include quarterly panels on topics such as The Transformation of Customer Experience & Retail, monthly technologist talks & interactive workshops held over the course of a meal, appropriately referred to as Bits & Bytes, & a continuously growing partnership with the DFW ATW (Alliance of Technology & Women). https://www.cygrp.com/

