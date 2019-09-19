Cyara Receives 2019 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara announced that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named the Cyara CX Assurance Platform as a 2019 Contact Center Technology Award winner. This 14th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence.

"We continue to innovate and expand our offerings for CX and the contact center industry, and we're honored to be recognized by TMC," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "Our new mobile dashboards and our integrations with the DevOps technology stack improve CX troubleshooting and reduce mean time to repair. We've also delivered the new Cyara Accelerator for Cloud Migration, which simplifies and de-risks the migration of contact centers to the cloud."

Award recipients are selected for their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries. Results of the 2019 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award were published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.

"Congratulations to Cyara for being awarded a 2019 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Cyara has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."

About TMC and CUSTOMER

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com. Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine, which is published by TMC, has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM, and teleservices industries.

About Cyara

As the world's leading CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

