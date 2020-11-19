CWCapital Announces Move Into Newly Redesigned Office In Central Washington DC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CWCapital, a leading provider of technology-powered commercial real estate services nationwide, has announced the company's upcoming move into a newly-redesigned office space in Downtown Washington D.C. Centrally located at 900 19th Street Northwest, the 16,000-square-foot space will serve as a modernized hub for the firm's employees in the region and has been reimagined to accommodate shifting trends in remote and office-based work.

CWCapital signed the lease with building owner Tishman Speyer in August, and has been leading a comprehensive redesign of the space since then alongside architect INTEC and developers May Construction Group, with project construction managed by Transwestern. CWCapital is rooted in technology, collaboration and deep industry expertise, all of which have played an integral role in reenvisioning a space that will continue to attract and retain top talent in the commercial real estate industry. In addition, the office's central location will be more accommodating of modern commuting patterns, a critical consideration in the firm's people-centric approach to the move.

"We're talking a lot about the future of the workplace these days, and while there are definitely seismic shifts afoot it's important to remember that people are still people," said James Shevlin, President and Chief Operating Officer of CWCapital. "We're a progressive real estate technology firm, and as we continue to grow we remain committed to providing our employees with the tools to focus, collaborate, and maximize their potential in a rapidly evolving and frequently disruptive world. Securing modern offices in a more central location is fundamental to that commitment, and we're excited to be embracing our home market with this news going into the new year."

The floors below CWCapital's new offices offer tenant amenities such as a fitness center, car charging station, conferencing facility and bicycle storage. Nearby commuter options include Farragut West, Farragut North and Foggy Bottom-GWU transit stops. The firm has donated much of the furniture from its Bethesda offices to various local charities including Interfaith Works, a Montgomery County nonprofit that helps residents who are homeless or living in poverty. CWCapital also has offices in New York and Dallas.

About CWCapital:

CWCapital is a dynamic, experienced, technology and data-driven commercial real estate services firm. Through our portfolio of business functions, including CWCapital, RealINSIGHT and RealINSIGHT Marketplace, we leverage cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to provide value maximization services and solutions for our clients throughout the entire investment life cycle. CWCapital and its family of companies provide a full suite of CRE services from our highly rated Special Servicer, to our deep experience-based acquisition diligence, CMBS research and bond analytics team, to best in class dispositions services and state-of-the-art asset management software. CWCapital is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York and Dallas. To learn more, visit the company at www.CWCapital.com or follow CWCapital on LinkedIn .

