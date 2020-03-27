27.03.2020 02:16:00

CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southwest Agreement

DALLAS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of Communications Workers of America District 6 has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify a contract with AT&T Mobility.

The four-year Mobility Southwest (or Mobility Purple) contract covers over 7,300 Mobility employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

The agreement was reached on February 22.

