11.07.2019 01:25:00

CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Puerto Rico Agreement

DALLAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify a contract with AT&T Mobility.

The four-year Mobility Puerto Rico contract covers about 900 AT&T Mobility employees in Puerto Rico.

The agreement was reached on July 3.

*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia's HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. divisions are world leaders in creating premium content, operate one of the world's largest TV and film studios, and own a world-class library of entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cwa-represented-employees-vote-to-ratify-mobility-puerto-rico-agreement-300883079.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.07.19
Vontobel: Mit XL-Puffer in Chiphersteller investieren?
10.07.19
Zentralbanken kaufen soviel Gold wie lange nicht
10.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
10.07.19
Konjunktursorgen bremsen SMI ein
10.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone abgearbeitet / Nestlé – Wann geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Bitcoin legt kräftig zu - Jahreshoch in Sicht?
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
1. Halbjahr: So performten die grössten ETFs aus dem Cannabis-Sektor
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Zur Wochenmitte liessen es die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt ruhig angehen. Der DAX präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich dank Powell-Aussagen auf grünem Terrain. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB