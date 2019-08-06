CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Midwest Wireline Agreements

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of the Communications Workers of America District 4 has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify two agreements in Midwest wireline contract negotiations.

The Midwest agreement covers employees in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. CWA-represented employees also voted to ratify the smaller SBC Global Services/AT&T Corp.-COS contract, which covers certain employees in Michigan. The two four-year agreements collectively cover about 8,000 employees.

