17.02.2021 23:30:00
CVG Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.
Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 3295694. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 3295694. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the "Investors" section of CVG's website at cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 3295694 and international callers can dial (416) 621-4642 using access code 3295694.
About CVG
CVG is a diversified industrial company that provides seating systems, warehouse automation subsystems, electro-mechanical assemblies, wire harnesses, plastic parts, engineered structures and panel assemblies for several global markets including: ecommerce warehouse infrastructures, commercial trucking, last-mile delivery, electric vehicles, military equipment, buses, construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about CVG and its products is available on the internet at cvgrp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvg-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-earnings-call-301230408.html
SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
