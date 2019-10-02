+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
02.10.2019 02:03:00

CVET Loss Alert: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Covetrus (CVET) of Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Pertinent Matters

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) of the pending securities fraud class action and urges CVET investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to contact the firm.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

CLASS PERIOD: Feb. 8, 2019Aug. 12, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Nov. 29, 2019
Email: CVET@hbsslaw.com 
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CVET 
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation: (510) 725-3000

CVET Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the business prospects and performance of Covetrus, which was formed through a spin-off and merger of the Animal Health Business of Henry Schein with Vets First Choice ("VFC").  Specifically, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the integration of the legacy Henry Schein Animal Health Business and VFC was on track to hit financial targets.

On August 13, 2019, Covetrus shocked investors when it reported a 2Q 2019 loss and slashed 2019 guidance.  The company blamed the poor performance on integration difficulties and increased spending to eliminate obligations to Henry Schein.

This news drove the price of Covetrus shares down $9.30, or down about 40%, to close at $13.89 on August 13, 2019, wiping out over $1 billion of the Company's market capitalization.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Covetrus misled investors about the successful onboarding of Henry Schein's Animal Health Business," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Covetrus should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CVET@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvet-loss-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-covetrus-cvet-of-securities-fraud-lawsuit-and-pertinent-matters-300929207.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
01.10.19
Gold fällt auf 2-Monatstief
01.10.19
SMI - Das Rekordhoch ist zum Greifen nah
30.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?
Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
September 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag deutlich schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel am Nachmittag kräftig zurück. Die Wall Street verlor nach schwachen US-Daten deutlich. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB