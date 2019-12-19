<
19.12.2019 02:15:00

CVB Financial Corp. Announces 121st Consecutive Cash Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on December 18, 2019. The dividend will be payable on or about January 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2020.

"Our Board of Directors is pleased to announce our 121 st consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF.” For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors” tab.

