Customize Your Keyboard And Mouse With New CHERRY KEYS Software Tool

KENOSHA, Wis., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHERRY, a leading specialist of computer input devices, has released CHERRY KEYS, a free software tool for straightforward customization of keyboard and mice.

The new CHERRY KEYS software program allows users to configure their input devices according to their individual demands. The tool works with most keyboards and mice on the market, including optimal results with original CHERRY products, and can be applied in a wide range of industries including office, healthcare, retail, and security.



Programming new functions in the blink of an eye



CHERRY KEYS offers an intuitive interface for assigning specific tasks to individual keys of the keyboard or mouse. The tool shows the configurable keys or buttons on all available input devices and lets users customize the buttons with the click of a mouse. The keys alternate to different colors to show users which keys have been programmed.

CHERRY offers a variety of options to reprogram individual keys, such as opening programs, files, folders, or web pages at the touch of a button. System functions — such as logoff, lock, and standby — and multimedia commands are also possible. Complete input sequences, also known as macros, or even recorded texts can be saved as a shortcut and started, or inserted, as required.

Improve work productivity by customizing devices for everyday activities



Thanks to CHERRY KEYS, users can customize functions for everyday work tasks, improving the productivity and efficiency of day-to-day business.

Potential functions include:

Storing frequently used text blocks as an Fn-key shortcut (e.g. "Dear Sir or Madam");

Creating shortcuts to frequently used web pages, such as the company intranet;

Adding multimedia functions like Play, Pause, Previous, and Next to keyboards that lack multimedia keys;

Launching pre-defined programs such as the mail client or web browser;

Quickly logging off or locking the PC when you're leaving your workstation;

Adding Copy and Paste functionality to a mouse



CHERRY KEYS is available as a free download for 32- and 64-bit systems at:

www.cherryamericas.com/keys.



