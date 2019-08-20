+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 10:31:00

Customers Choose Mycronic's New MYPro Line

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic, the leading Swedish high-tech company providing production equipment with high precision and flexibility to the electronics industry, is receiving high interest from customers for the new MYPro Line, a complete SMT assembly solution designed for smart factory connectivity, comprising state-of-the-art jet printing, 3D SPI, pick-and-place, 3D AOI and intelligent storage solutions. With the MYPro line, customers can achieve more flexible and profitable electronics production.

Mycronic has received two new orders on two different full-line solutions. Flexibility, high productivity and superior production quality were key factors in choosing Mycronic. The net value of the orders amount to approximately USD 3 million.

"We are very proud of our MYPro Line and that customers show trust in the technology and choose to invest in the line. It demonstrates that we are creating solutions that the market needs, and help our customers to increase their profitability and expand their business," says Thomas Stetter, Sr VP Assembly Solutions, Mycronic.

Two customers with two unique solutions

Eurocircuits, a Belgian manufacturer specializing in prototype and small batch PCBs, needed to increase their production capacity in order to grow their business. They invested in two Mycronic full line solutions of jet printers, pick-and-place machines and material handling towers.

"We are glad to have renewed our partnership with Mycronic. With this new solution we will multiply our production capacity and increase utilization while maintaining high flexibility with quick changeovers", says Gabor Wachter, Director at Eurocircuits.

Wavetronix, a global leader in intelligent transportation systems in USA, specializing in freeway and intersection applications, was facing a different challenge. With an expanding business Wavetronix needed to increase factory productivity and invested in Mycronic's new MY300 Trilogy Line.

"With the new Trilogy Line we expect to achieve 40-50 % in overall productivity gain over the normal 8 hour work day," says Robert Bigler at Wavetronix.

Mycronic's MYPro Line - one intelligent SMT line from a single vendor

With one integrated line from a single vendor, manufacturers benefit from continuous process improvement, real-time production insights and proactive component replenishments.

  • MY700 jet printer and dispensers, jetting high-speed, high-precision solder paste and assembly fluids 
  • High-accuracy PI-series 3D solder paste inspection systems
  • MY300 pick-and-place machines, highest flexibility from batch size one up to series production
  • K series 3D AOI systems for automated optical inspection of printed circuit boards
  • SMD Tower, intelligent material handling and storage systems

Contacts at Mycronic:

Dr Thomas Stetter
Sr VP Assembly Solutions
Tel: +46-8-638-52-00
thomas.stetter@mycronic.com 

Simon Sandgren
Marketing Director Assembly Solutions
Tel: +46-8-638-52-00
simon.sandgren@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/customers-choose-mycronic-s-new-mypro-line,c2884472

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/2884472/1092506.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/i/mycronic-mypro-line,c2667869

Mycronic MYPro Line

SOURCE Mycronic AB

