|
18.12.2020 20:35:00
Customers Adopt GameChange's 94% GCR MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt for Higher Power Production
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that its global customers are requesting designs utilizing the GameChange Solar MaxSpan EastWest™ configuration for fixed-tilt systems. With a GCR up to 94%, competitive price, and high strength steel structure, the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt is a considerable system for owners seeking higher power production.
Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "As module prices fall, GameChange Solar's MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt system combines higher system kWh output versus trackers with extreme value pricing to make the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt a superior alternative."
Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com
Related Links
https://www.gamechangesolar.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387812/Solar_Panel.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/292966/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigt sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}