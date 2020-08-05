CustomerGauge Drastically Expands Online Education Offering For B2B Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CustomerGauge—the creator of the Account Experience category maximizing retention growth for B2B companies—announced the expansion of their online Academy offering for B2B companies and practitioners across the world.

Since the Academy's inception in 2017, some of the world's top brands and experience leaders have become certified with their industry-leading CX certification including H&R Block, Chubb, WeWork, Iron Mountain, and Eventbrite.

"The new CustomerGauge Academy is completely re-worked from the ground up with a new look and feel and more than triple the content," says Cary T. Self the new Global VP of Education and Program Development at CustomerGauge. "But we didn't just stop at content—we added learning paths for specific personas like program champions, front-line staff, and c-suite so learners can improve specific skills and strategies that are relevant to their role."

As the lead educator of the new Academy, Cary brings 25+ years of management experience running Net Promoter® programs at companies like Container Store, Gamestop, and Areas. He also brings the unique perspective of being a previous CustomerGauge customer.

"We're really excited to finally bring the new Academy to life," says Cary. "I still remember getting certified in the original Academy as a customer. Now, having the opportunity to join the CustomerGauge team and completely re-invent the Academy based on the feedback we received from other B2B practitioners across the globe, it's truly inspiring to see the new Academy come together."

CustomerGauge Academy offers a completely re-worked Account Experience certification course—their flagship offering. This certification is perfect for B2B experience practitioners looking to deepen their expertise and tie their experience programs to ROI.

In addition to the AX certification, the Academy now offers smaller bite-size courses at a reduced cost so practitioners can learn at their own pace regardless of budget or time.

Visit http://www.customergauge.com/academy to check out the new CustomerGauge Academy today.

About CustomerGauge

Built from the ground up to cater to the more complex B2B business environment, the CustomerGauge Account Experience™ solution excels at collecting feedback and signals at the account-level and distributing this information in real-time to front-line employees so businesses can proactively retain and grow accounts faster. Account Experience also takes the guesswork out of the experience ROI equation by linking all account metrics and sentiment directly to revenue, in turn, maximizing buy-in from the c-suite ensuring long-term program success and cultural transformation.

