Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights
Custodian REIT plc
31 July 2019
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Total Voting Rights
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that at 31 July 2019 the Company's capital consists of 408,203,344 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 July 2019 is 408,203,344.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|15294
|EQS News ID:
|849901
