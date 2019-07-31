<
31.07.2019 17:18:27

Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

31-Jul-2019 / 16:18 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 July 2019

 

 

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

 

Total Voting Rights

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that at 31 July 2019 the Company's capital consists of 408,203,344 ordinary shares with voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 July 2019 is 408,203,344. 

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.  

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 

 
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 15294
EQS News ID: 849901

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

