Custodian REIT plc : Block listing

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("the Block Listing") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 12 June 2019.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.