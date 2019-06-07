<
07.06.2019 10:25:01

Custodian REIT plc : Block listing

Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Block listing

07-Jun-2019 / 09:25 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

7 June 2019

 

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

 

Block listing

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("the Block Listing") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

 

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market.  Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

 

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 12 June 2019.

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.  Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By targeting sub £10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. 

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. 

 

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. 


ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 9456
EQS News ID: 821315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=821315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
