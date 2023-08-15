Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings



15-Aug-2023 / 12:03 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % austriamicrosystems AG / Meyer Burger Technology AG 128206789 49.00 % 18.50 % Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Logitech International SA 128206790 60.00 % 13.75 % Tesla Inc. 128210424 56.00 % 13.00 % 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BJFLFT45 Issuer Name CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Mattioli Woods PLC City of registered office (if applicable) Leicester Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Mattioli Woods MWFunds held under Citi Bank Leicester United Kingdom Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-Aug-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 15-Aug-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.03% 0.00% 4.03% 17,758,156 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.99% 0.00% 3.99% 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJFLFT45 17,758,156 4.03% Sub Total 8.A 17,758,156 4.03% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1) Pershing Nominees Limited 0.89% 0.89% Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1) FNZ Nominees Limited 0.03% 0.03% Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds (chain 2) Citibank 3.11% 3.11% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 440,850,398.00. 12. Date of Completion 15-Aug-2023 13. Place Of Completion Newmarket

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



