|
07.02.2023 17:23:55
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BJFLFT45
Issuer Name
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Mattioli Woods PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Leicester
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Feb-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Feb-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 440,850,398.00
12. Date of Completion
07-Feb-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Newmarket
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|221469
|EQS News ID:
|1554105
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plc
|
17:23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
02.02.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells retail unit 35% ahead of valuation (EQS Group)
|
11.01.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
07.12.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Change of name (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Disposal of business park office property for £2.8m (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Disposal of business park office property for £2.8m (Investegate)
|
29.11.22
|EQS-News: Custodian REIT 'focused on driving existing assets' says Proactive Research's Richard Jeans (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plc
Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
Was ist eigentlich Listed Private Equity? Und wie hat sich die Anlageklasse im vergangenen Jahr entwickelt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Michel Degosciu, Managing Director bei LPX Group – Listed Alternative Investments, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Ausblick 2023 - Schwellenländer-Anleihen: Ein Neubeginn?
|06.02.23
|Schroders: Our multi-asset investment views - January 2023
|01.02.23
|Schroders: Four "flavours" of value for equity investors
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter bestimmendes Thema: US-Börsen uneins -- SMI im Minus -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. Die grössten Börsen in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}