28.06.2024 13:30:54

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28-Jun-2024 / 12:30 GMT/BST

 

28 June 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 27 June 2024 of the following transactions by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, his wife and his children relating to the purchase of ordinary shares in the Company.

 

1
 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Names

 

Ian Mattioli

Clare Mattioli

Laura Mattioli

Alex Dariani

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

Non-Executive Director, PCAs

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share

 

 

 

GB00BJFLFT45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Purchaser

Price

Volume

Ian Mattioli

73.7 pence

20,000

Ian Mattioli

74.8 pence

200,579

Alex Dariani

75.5 pence

10,005

Alex Dariani

75.4 pence

83,373

Clare Mattioli

75.5 pence

19,034

Clare Mattioli

75.5 pence

7,460

Laura Mattioli

75.5 pence

12,164

Ian Mattioli

75.5 pence

7,686

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 - Price

 

 

 

360,301

75.0 pence

e)

 

Date of the transactions

 

2024-06-26

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.  Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

 

At the time of the transaction, the Directors of the Company are satisfied they were not in possession of any inside information which had not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 331019
EQS News ID: 1935861

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

