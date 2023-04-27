Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

27 April 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)

Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, confirms its fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 31 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on 12 May 2023, will be designated as a property income distribution (PID).



- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com

Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com