Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'395 0.3%  SPI 15'013 0.2%  Dow 33'302 -0.7%  DAX 15'826 0.2%  Euro 0.9861 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'358 0.2%  Gold 1'998 0.4%  Bitcoin 25'883 2.4%  Dollar 0.8933 0.2%  Öl 78.0 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Continental-Aktie steigt: Continental startet Kooperation mit Aurora Innovation - Conti-CEO Setzer verlängert Vertrag
Dufry-Aktie profitiert: Moody erhöht Kredit-Rating von Dufry
HelloFresh-Aktie dennoch weit im Plus: HelloFresh schreibt rote Zahlen
BASF-Aktie gibt nach: BASF hält trotz gutem Quartal an Prognose fest - Verkauf von Wintershall DEA an Investoren denkbar
BBVA-Aktie gefragt: BBVA im ersten Quartal mit höherem Nettogewinn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Evolva2121806Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343First Republic Bank12082173ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Custodian REIT Aktie [Valor: 23901462 / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.04.2023 11:49:56

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian REIT
0.93 GBP 0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

27-Apr-2023 / 10:49 GMT/BST

 

 

27 April 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)

 

Interim dividend

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, confirms its fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 31 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on 12 May 2023, will be designated as a property income distribution (PID).
 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 240093
EQS News ID: 1619217

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619217&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten