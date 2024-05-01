|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Fourth quarter trading update delivers earnings growth supporting a 9% target dividend increase
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
1 May 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)
Fourth quarter trading update delivers earnings growth supporting a 9% target dividend increase
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (“Q4” or the “Quarter”) and the year ended 31 March 2024 (“FY24”).
Q4 dividend level maintained, with continued strong leasing performance and confidence in outlook enabling a special dividend relating to FY24 and an increase in the FY25 target dividend
Strong leasing activity, with 15% reversion available, continues to support rental growth and underpins higher fully-covered dividends
Valuations now stabilised across the Company’s c.£590m portfolio
Asset recycling continues to generate aggregate proceeds in excess of valuation
Prudent debt levels
On announcing the 9% increase in the prospective target[7] rate of annual dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p and a special dividend which increased the FY24 dividend from 5.5p to 5.8p, David MacLellan, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said:
“These dividend increases, which are expected to be fully covered by net rental income, reflect the improving earnings characteristics of the Company’s portfolio with recent asset management initiatives and the disposal of vacant properties increasing occupancy and crystallising rental growth. Our Investment Manager continues to control costs tightly, while the Company’s substantially fixed-rate debt profile is keeping borrowing costs below the current market rate.
“The Board’s objective is, as previously stated, to continue to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company’s investment strategy.”
The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.375p per share on 29 February 2024 relating to the quarter ended 31 December 2023. The Board has approved a fourth interim dividend per share of 1.675p for the Quarter, comprising the previous target dividend of 1.375p and a fifth interim (special) dividend of 0.3p, both payable on 31 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on 10 May 2024, which will be designated as property income distributions (“PID”).
Net asset value
The Company’s unaudited NAV at 31 March 2024 was £411.8m, or approximately 93.4p per share:
The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 31 March 2024 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividends totalling 1.675p per share to be paid on 31 May 2024.
Corporate activity
The Board of CREI believes strongly in the benefits of diversification in mitigating property and sector specific risk, while still delivering dividends that are fully covered by recurring earnings. The Board also remains firm in its belief that this strategy of spreading the risk is well suited to long-term investors in real estate and sets CREI apart from the single sector funds which have dominated the market over the last few years.
On 19 January 2024 the Company announced a potential all-share merger with API (“the Merger”) but at General Meetings on 27 March 2024, while the majority of API shareholders supported the Merger, the final count was below the requisite 75% needed to pass, meaning the Merger did not proceed.
Immediately after this vote our Chairman, David MacLellan, made the following statement:
"Having heeded clear calls from the market regarding the need for consolidation amongst the listed REITs, we worked with our investment manager and the API board of directors ("API Board") to negotiate what we believed to be a fair deal for all shareholders of both API and CREI. Our proposal was fully aligned with the existing investment strategies of both companies and structured on a net tangible asset (“NTA”)-to-NTA basis to ensure that the exchange ratio was based upon the latest respective underlying property valuations. Furthermore, it was unanimously recommended by the API Board and allowed both API and CREI shareholders to benefit from the long-term benefits of being invested in a combined business which brought together two highly complementary portfolios, with a growing and fully covered dividend.
“We are therefore disappointed that despite the majority of votes cast being in favour of the Merger at the API Meetings, this was not enough to meet the 75% threshold required to approve the Merger. In fact, shareholders accounting for just 14% of API's register proved sufficient to prevent the resolutions passing. These votes were, we understand, primarily from institutional investors who believe a 'managed wind-down' of API's portfolio will better protect shareholder value, despite the API Board clearly and publicly setting out the flaws in this conclusion.”
2024 began with greater confidence in the market than at the close of 2023. Much of this confidence was rooted in an expectation of falling interest rates and an acknowledgement that, in many sectors of the property market, valuations had adjusted sufficiently to reflect investor sentiment. However, the early part of the year witnessed an increase in the five year swap rate, and a hiatus in the improving Inflation statistics. These factors may have delayed a recovery, but a recovery is still expected later this year as inflation settles and interest rate decreases follow. We expect transactional activity to increase as the recovery takes hold.
Core statistics from the Company’s portfolio tell a more promising story for the Quarter than investment market sentiment might suggest. Over the year to 31 March 2024, on a like-for-like basis, the portfolio’s rent roll has grown by 5.6% and the estimated rental value has grown by 3.6%. Occupancy rates increased from 90% to 92% by the year end, and post year end have improved still further to 93%. This points to the strength in occupational markets and a greater level of confidence from tenants than from investors. These strongly positive numbers are set against a portfolio valuation which fell modestly, on a like-for-like basis by 4.0%, but was flat for the Quarter overall. Perhaps this prefaces a turning point in market sentiment.
Rental growth can be seen in the new lettings negotiated during the Quarter, examples of which include:
Of the five assets sold during the Quarter and since the Quarter end, four were to owner-occupiers or developers at an aggregate 30% premium to valuation. This is a further demonstration of the strength of a smaller lot strategy and the portfolio we have assembled, where we can access both investor and owner-occupier demand. Sale proceeds will be used to repay the Company’s revolving credit facility, reducing pro-forma LTV to 27.9%.
This demonstrable rental growth and expected significant reduction in void holding costs is having a positive impact on earnings, enabling the payment of a special dividend, to bring the dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2024 to 5.8p, and an increase in the prospective dividend per share to 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2025.
Asset management
The Investment Manager has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing three rent reviews at an aggregate 29% increase in annual rent from £0.4m to £0.5m, along with thirteen new lettings, lease renewals and lease regears, with rental levels remaining affordable to our occupiers. In aggregate these initiatives increased property capital value by £2.0m and had a positive impact on WAULT, which increased to 4.9 years (31 December 2023: 4.8 years).
Details of these asset management initiatives are shown below:
Rent reviews
New leases
Since the Quarter end the Company has completed the following further asset management initiatives, completing:
Disposals
Acknowledging the high prevailing cost of variable rate debt, of which the Company had £39m drawn at the Quarter end under its Lloyds Bank RCF, steps have been taken to advance a number of property sales, where special purchasers can unlock prices ahead of valuation, but more importantly ahead of the cost of the RCF, in order to enhance earnings per share.
During the Quarter a vacant office building in Derby and industrial units in Weybridge and Milton Keynes were sold for an aggregate £16.1m. Since the Quarter end, a vacant former car showroom in Redhill and a vacant industrial property in Warrington have been sold for £11.3m. In aggregate these disposals were made 24% ahead of their 31 December 2023 valuations.
A further office building in Castle Donington, which is also currently vacant, is under offer to sell for £2.0m.
Borrowings
At 31 March 2024 the Company had £179.0m of debt drawn at an aggregate weighted average cost of 4.1% with no expiries until August 2025 and diversified across a range of lenders. This debt comprised:
At 31 March 2024 the Company’s borrowing facilities are:
Variable rate borrowing
Fixed rate borrowing
Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:
At 31 March 2024 the portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company’s objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. Sector weightings are shown below:
For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property-portfolio.
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
[1] Profit after tax excluding net gains or losses on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue.
[2] Price on 30 April 2024. Source: London Stock Exchange.
[3] Adjusting for property acquisitions, disposals and capital expenditure.
[4] Estimated rental value (“ERV”) of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.
[5] NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Quarter.
[6] Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by portfolio valuation.
[7] This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target can or will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company’s expected or actual future results. Accordingly, shareholders or potential investors in the Company should not place any reliance on this target in deciding whether or not to invest in the Company or assume that the Company will make any distributions at all and should decide for themselves whether or not the target dividend yield is reasonable or achievable.
[8] Provisional costs relating to the aborted acquisition of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited.
[9] An interim dividend of 1.375p per share relating to the quarter ended 31 December 2023 was paid on 29 February 2024.
[10] Comprises drive-through restaurants, car showrooms, trade counters, gymnasiums, restaurants and leisure units.
