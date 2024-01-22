Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Custodian REIT Aktie [Valor: 23901462 / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45]
22.01.2024 08:00:12

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation

Custodian REIT
0.69 GBP -12.81%
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation

22-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

22 January 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of an industrial unit in Milton Keynes for £8.0m, representing a 9.5% or £0.7m premium to the 30 September 2023 valuation. 

 

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company’s external fund manager), said: During our nine years of ownership, we were able to generate a healthy and growing level of income from this asset. We made the decision to crystallise a profit for our shareholders and we expect to use the sale proceeds towards repaying the Company’s existing revolving debt facility. This will further reduce our interest costs and allow the Company to fund future improvements to the remaining portfolio.”

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

 

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 

 


