|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
25.10.2026 08:00:11
Cushman & Wakefield Takes Best Deal of the Year and Valuation Team of the Year Winner Awards at RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026
|
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2026 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was awarded Winner in both the "Best Deal of the Year" and "Valuation Team of the Year" categories at the 2026 awards ceremony. This marks the firm's seconddouble-win achievement since 2024, and represents the fifth "Best Deal" award in nine years and the fourth "Valuation Team" award in six years. These recognitions highlight Cushman & Wakefield's unwavering market leadership and commitment to professional service excellence.
About Cushman & WakefieldCushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).
News Source: Cushman & Wakefield
25/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen
Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs
Analysen zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs
Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
|13.08.26
|Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
|07.08.26
|Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
|08.07.26
|Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.