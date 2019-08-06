Curvature Recognized Again on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curvature, the world's largest provider of Third Party Maintenance (TPM) and multi-vendor IT lifecycle services, announced today that the company has been named to the 2019 Solution Provider 500 list, presented by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. For more than a decade, Curvature has been named to this prestigious list of top IT service providers in North America.

The annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 represents the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. The SP500 is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

"Curvature is proud to continue its longevity on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said Yehia Maaty Omar, CEO of Curvature. "This annual ranking reinforces our position as a leading provider of IT services and reflects the value that Curvature's clients and partners place on our continuing ability to transform their businesses through IT innovation and service delivery excellence."

Curvature was ranked No. 63 on this year's list, moving up 22 spots from the previous year's placement.

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of US$320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

The complete 2019 Service Provider 500 list is available online.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Curvature

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in de­livering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement, and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com.

