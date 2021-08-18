Curtis Randall, Executive Creative Director Of Ascira, Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®

Winners to Be Celebrated During Virtual Ceremony on 8 December

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Curtis Randall, Executive Creative Director of ASCIRA, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Creative Executive of the Year category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Curtis Randall brings world-class strategic talent, proven passion and dedication to his role as Executive Creative Director. He has extensive knowledge in international advertising, video gaming and television production and has worked with brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Bentley, GSK, Pfizer, Best Buy, Electronic Arts and Sega. His multi-disciplinary international experience includes film, editing, production, live action directing, CG element creation, storyboard design, modeling, animation, and rendering, as well as recruitment of creative talent and managing teams of creatives.

Thrilled by his success, Mr. Randall stated: "This award reiterates my motto to live your life big. No matter how far out your dreams are, it's possible for those who dare to dream, don't ever give up."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

The judging panel was chaired by Michelle S. Stephens, Chief Strategy Officer, Caribbean Strategy Inc., West Indies. It also consisted of prominent C-level executives from around the world including Jane Bryant, Director of Spire Communications, USA, Kirsten Ly, Executive Director, Advisor Growth Marketing Hightower Advisors, USA, and Lucinda Dobinson, CEO, Creative Covenant, UK

Commenting on Curtis's work, the judges stated:

"Curtis' team is lucky to have such a creative and inspiring leader. I wish good luck on future growth to himself and ASCIRA.

"Curtis seems a good professional with excellent business sense and analytical knowledge."

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available. Learn more about ASCIRA at www.asciraglobal.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

Contact:

Zenifer Khaleel

+ 971 55 8820875

zenifer.khaleel@asciraglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595115/ASCIRA_STEVIE_AWARD.jpg