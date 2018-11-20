<
20.11.2018 16:07:28

Curt Espeland to Address the Citi Basic Materials Conference

Media Advisory Issued November 20, 2018

Basic Materials Conference Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Citi Basic Materials Conference in New York City on November 27, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

 
Live Webcast Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com.

 

Slides used by Mr. Espeland will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com.
 

Replay 		 

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

 
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &
Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com
 
Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com 		 

 

  		 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

31.10.18 Eastman Chemical Company Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
07.02.18 Eastman Chemical Company Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
30.10.17 Eastman Chemical Company Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.08.17 Eastman Chemical Company Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
30.01.17 Eastman Chemical Company Equal weight Barclays Capital

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eastman Chemical Company 79.13 -3.65%

