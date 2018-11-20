Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Curt Espeland to Address the Citi Basic Materials Conference
Media Advisory Issued November 20, 2018
| Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Citi Basic Materials Conference in New York City on November 27, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
| Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com.
Slides used by Mr. Espeland will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com.
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &
Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com
Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com
