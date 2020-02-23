23.02.2020 00:33:00

Curling Canada, TSN, and RDS Announce Eight-Year Extension of Broadcast Partnership

– Bell Media's sports networks continue to be Canada's exclusive home of the biggest events in curling –

MOOSE JAW, SK, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - A relationship that has thrived for nearly four decades is confirmed to continue for an additional eight years. Curling Canada, TSN, and RDS announced jointly today that Bell Media's sports networks continue to be the exclusive English and French broadcasters of Curling Canada Season of Champions events.

The agreement, which includes both broadcast and digital media rights, takes effect in the 2020-21 season and will carry through the 2027-28 season. The announcement was made during TSN's Curling Day in Canada broadcast during the 2020 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, from Moose Jaw, Sask.

Season of Champions curling is available to TSN, RDS, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct subscribers through the networks' streaming platforms, available at TSN.ca, RDS.ca, and the TSN and RDS apps.

Curling Canada's Season of Champions series includes the SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, the TIM HORTONS BRIER, the HOME HARDWARE CANADA CUP, the TIM HORTONS ROAR OF THE RINGS, the ROAD TO THE ROAR PRE-TRIALS, the OK TIRE & BKT TIRES CONTINENTAL CUP, as well as the World Men's and Women's Curling Championships.

TSN first began broadcasting curling in 1984, and has been the exclusive broadcaster of Season of Champions events since 2006.

Click here for full press release.

SOURCE TSN

