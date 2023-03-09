SMI 11'025 -0.4%  SPI 14'218 -0.3%  Dow 32'798 -0.2%  DAX 15'632 0.5%  Euro 0.9929 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'288 0.2%  Gold 1'815 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'675 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9418 0.0%  Öl 82.4 -0.8% 
Curis Aktie
09.03.2023 01:09:00

Curis Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Update and Conference Call

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced today that it is rescheduling its fourth quarter business update and quarterly investor conference call previously scheduled for Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  The business update will be released at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 13, followed by an investor conference call hosted by management at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live conference call, please dial (888)-346-6389 from the United States or (412)-317-5252 from other locations, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can also be accessed on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the 'Investors' section. A replay of the financial results conference call will be available on the Curis website shortly after completion of the call.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, emavusertib (CA-4948). Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other B cell malignancies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, and the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Leukemia trial during which no new patients will be enrolled in the monotherapy expansion phase (Phase 2a) or the combination phase (Phase 1b) of emavusertib with azacitidine or venetoclax. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-reschedules-fourth-quarter-2022-business-update-and-conference-call-301766395.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

