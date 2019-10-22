+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 03:30:00

CuriousCore-organised Inaugural Brand Festival to celebrate Asian Brands

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Global Brand Summit (GBS), organised by CuriousCore, is gathering the best in brand design, marketing and entrepreneurship from 21 to 23 November 2019.

The event sparks debate with one question: How brands grow and what makes them great? This 3-day event (8 talks, 4 workshops & 2 film screenings) is designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional brand. It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business owners who understand the importance of building exceptional customer experiences and loyalty.

Workshop leaders include Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann, April Chen and Junyao Lin, Co-founders of Studio Ensemble, Matthias Schuecking Brand Consultant & Ex-Head of Marketing for AirBnb APAC and Mavis Chng, Brand Content Lead (SilverKris), Singapore Airlines.

An exciting line-up of conference speakers include founders from highly popular homegrown brands such as Rachel Lim from Love Bonito, Alvin Wong from Maki-San, Felix Ng from Design Film Festival. Organisations that will be featured in the case studies presented also include, Häagen-Dazs, SaladStop!, Found8 and spirits under Diageo.

"This is the first learning festival in Asia that explores the intersection between design and business focusing on brands built (or managed) from Asia, and we're very privileged to be working with an esteemed line-up of speakers and workshop leaders that have built and/or managed regional and global brands," said Daylon Soh, Founder/Producer of Global Brand Summit.

"Marketing is what brings your customers to you, branding is what helps you keep them. If you would like to learn more about what good branding can do for your business, join us for the first Global Brand Summit in Asia," said Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann, an independent global creative and branding agency.

The workshop on 21 and 22 Nov has been filling up through event pre-sales and is limited to 20 participants. The conference on 23 Nov anticipates 100 attendees, including foreign delegates from Malaysia and Hong Kong. The workshops and film screenings will be held at Straits Clan, a private members' club, while the conference will be held at Legacy Center.

The design documentary film screenings on 22 November may be booked via Peatix or Eventbrite.

Peatix: Rams & Design Canada
Eventbrite: Rams & Design Canada

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://globalbrandsummit.com.

Contact Person:

Amelia Chen
Media & Partnerships Lead
Email: team@globalbrandsummit.com
Mobile: +65-9843-4386

For the press kit, visit the link below:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1d5QvVzotDZ2JbYoHWQ_E22icv1CcRyfG

About Global Brand Summit

An annual branding festival hosted in Asia and Europe. The festival sparks debate in this one question: How brands grow and what makes them great? It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business owners who wish to build exceptional customer experiences and loyalty. This is an event designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional brand. The conference series is organised by CuriousCore, an executive education company based in Singapore.

GLOBAL BRAND SUMMIT ASIA 2019 FACT SHEET

EVENT

21 - 22 November 2019, Thurs - Fri (Workshops & Film Screenings)

23 November 2019, Saturday (Conference)

VENUE

Workshops & Film Screenings
Straits Clan
31 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089845

 

Conference
Legacy Center
37 Jln Pemimpin, #07-13, Singapore 577177

TIME

21 - 22 November 2019
9am - 6pm                  Workshops

 

22 November 2019

7pm to 8.30pm            Film Screening: Rams
9pm to 10.30pm          Film Screening: Design Canada

 

23 November 2019
9am - 6pm                  Conference

WEBSITE

(All passes)

http://globalbrandsummit.com

Peatix

(Film passes)

Film Screening: Rams 
Film Screening: Design Canada

Facebook
Events (Film
passes via
Eventbrite)

Film Screening: Rams  
Film Screening: Design Canada

EMAIL

team@globalbrandsummit.com

TEAM

Daylon Soh Producer
Amelia Chen Partnership Lead
Radhi Jangla Assistant Producer
Sarah Pratomo Community Lead

TICKET
PRICES

10% Promotion Code "SGISCREATIVE"
All Access Pass at $540 and Conference Pass at $180

 

Ticket Types
All Access Pass $600
Conference + 4 workshops + Duo Film Screening

 

Advocate Pass $590
Conference + 4 workshops

 

Apprentice Pass $420
Conference + 2 workshops

 

Conference Pass $200

 

Film Screening (One Film) $20
Duo Film Screening (Two Films) $30

EXPECTED
TURNOUT

100-150 attendees (estimated)

HASHTAG

#GlobalBrandSummit

AGENDA

The 3-day event (8 talks, 4 workshops & 2 film screenings) seeks to inspire and
educate designers, marketers and business owners who wish to build
exceptional customer experiences and loyalty.

THEMES

1. Brand Design
2. Brand Marketing
3. Brand Entrepreneurship

SPEAKERS

Current Speaker Line-up:
 Rachel Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Love, Bonito
 Alvin Wong, Director of Maki-San 
 Grace Astari, Creative Lead, Global Innovation at Diageo 
 Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann (Workshop Leader)
 Felix Ng, Anonymous and Design Film Festival
 April Chen, Studio Ensemble (Workshop Leader)
 Ken Yuktasevi, Parable Studio
 Matthias Schuecking, Brand Consultant & Ex-Head of Marketing for
    AirBnb APAC (Workshop Leader)
 Mavis Chng, Brand Content Lead (SilverKris), Singapore Airlines

WHAT IS GBS
& GBS ASIA

Global Brand Summit is an annual branding festival hosted in Asia and Europe.
The festival sparks debate in this one question: How brands grow and what makes
them great? It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business
owners who wish to build exceptional customer experiences and loyalty. This is an
event designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional
brand. The conference series is organised by CuriousCore, an executive
education company based in Singapore.

 

Global Brand Summit Asia is gathering the best in brand, design, marketing and
entrepreneurship from 21 to 23 Nov, 2019 where speakers like Rachel Lim (Co-
founder of Love, Bonito), Matthias Schuecking (ex-Head of Marketing, AirBnb
APAC), Grace Astari (Creative Lead, Diageo) and Felix Ng (Anonymous and
Design Film Festival) will be sharing about the process behind building a great
regional and global brand. The event will be held for the first time in Singapore at
Strait Clan, a private members' club and Legacy Center.

 

SOURCE CuriousCore

