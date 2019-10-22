CuriousCore-organised Inaugural Brand Festival to celebrate Asian Brands

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Global Brand Summit (GBS), organised by CuriousCore, is gathering the best in brand design, marketing and entrepreneurship from 21 to 23 November 2019.

The event sparks debate with one question: How brands grow and what makes them great? This 3-day event (8 talks, 4 workshops & 2 film screenings) is designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional brand. It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business owners who understand the importance of building exceptional customer experiences and loyalty.

Workshop leaders include Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann , April Chen and Junyao Lin, Co-founders of Studio Ensemble , Matthias Schuecking Brand Consultant & Ex-Head of Marketing for AirBnb APAC and Mavis Chng, Brand Content Lead ( SilverKris ), Singapore Airlines .

An exciting line-up of conference speakers include founders from highly popular homegrown brands such as Rachel Lim from Love Bonito , Alvin Wong from Maki-San , Felix Ng from Design Film Festival . Organisations that will be featured in the case studies presented also include, Häagen-Dazs, SaladStop!, Found8 and spirits under Diageo.

"This is the first learning festival in Asia that explores the intersection between design and business focusing on brands built (or managed) from Asia, and we're very privileged to be working with an esteemed line-up of speakers and workshop leaders that have built and/or managed regional and global brands," said Daylon Soh, Founder/Producer of Global Brand Summit.

"Marketing is what brings your customers to you, branding is what helps you keep them. If you would like to learn more about what good branding can do for your business, join us for the first Global Brand Summit in Asia," said Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann, an independent global creative and branding agency.

The workshop on 21 and 22 Nov has been filling up through event pre-sales and is limited to 20 participants. The conference on 23 Nov anticipates 100 attendees, including foreign delegates from Malaysia and Hong Kong. The workshops and film screenings will be held at Straits Clan, a private members' club, while the conference will be held at Legacy Center.

The design documentary film screenings on 22 November may be booked via Peatix or Eventbrite.

Peatix: Rams & Design Canada

Eventbrite: Rams & Design Canada

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://globalbrandsummit.com .

Contact Person:

Amelia Chen

Media & Partnerships Lead

Email: team@globalbrandsummit.com

Mobile: +65-9843-4386

For the press kit, visit the link below:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1d5QvVzotDZ2JbYoHWQ_E22icv1CcRyfG

About Global Brand Summit

An annual branding festival hosted in Asia and Europe. The festival sparks debate in this one question: How brands grow and what makes them great? It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business owners who wish to build exceptional customer experiences and loyalty. This is an event designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional brand. The conference series is organised by CuriousCore, an executive education company based in Singapore.

GLOBAL BRAND SUMMIT ASIA 2019 FACT SHEET

EVENT 21 - 22 November 2019, Thurs - Fri (Workshops & Film Screenings) 23 November 2019, Saturday (Conference) VENUE Workshops & Film Screenings

Straits Clan

31 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089845 Conference

Legacy Center

37 Jln Pemimpin, #07-13, Singapore 577177 TIME 21 - 22 November 2019

9am - 6pm Workshops 22 November 2019 7pm to 8.30pm Film Screening: Rams

9pm to 10.30pm Film Screening: Design Canada 23 November 2019

9am - 6pm Conference WEBSITE (All passes) http://globalbrandsummit.com Peatix (Film passes) Film Screening: Rams

Film Screening: Design Canada Facebook

Events (Film

passes via

Eventbrite) Film Screening: Rams

Film Screening: Design Canada EMAIL team@globalbrandsummit.com TEAM Daylon Soh Producer

Amelia Chen Partnership Lead

Radhi Jangla Assistant Producer

Sarah Pratomo Community Lead TICKET

PRICES 10% Promotion Code "SGISCREATIVE"

All Access Pass at $540 and Conference Pass at $180 Ticket Types

All Access Pass $600

Conference + 4 workshops + Duo Film Screening Advocate Pass $590

Conference + 4 workshops Apprentice Pass $420

Conference + 2 workshops Conference Pass $200 Film Screening (One Film) $20

Duo Film Screening (Two Films) $30 EXPECTED

TURNOUT 100-150 attendees (estimated) HASHTAG #GlobalBrandSummit AGENDA The 3-day event (8 talks, 4 workshops & 2 film screenings) seeks to inspire and

educate designers, marketers and business owners who wish to build

exceptional customer experiences and loyalty. THEMES 1. Brand Design

2. Brand Marketing

3. Brand Entrepreneurship SPEAKERS Current Speaker Line-up:

Rachel Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Love, Bonito

Alvin Wong, Director of Maki-San

Grace Astari, Creative Lead, Global Innovation at Diageo

Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann (Workshop Leader)

Felix Ng, Anonymous and Design Film Festival

April Chen, Studio Ensemble (Workshop Leader)

Ken Yuktasevi, Parable Studio

Matthias Schuecking, Brand Consultant & Ex-Head of Marketing for

AirBnb APAC (Workshop Leader)

Mavis Chng, Brand Content Lead (SilverKris), Singapore Airlines WHAT IS GBS

& GBS ASIA Global Brand Summit is an annual branding festival hosted in Asia and Europe.

The festival sparks debate in this one question: How brands grow and what makes

them great? It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business

owners who wish to build exceptional customer experiences and loyalty. This is an

event designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional

brand. The conference series is organised by CuriousCore, an executive

education company based in Singapore. Global Brand Summit Asia is gathering the best in brand, design, marketing and

entrepreneurship from 21 to 23 Nov, 2019 where speakers like Rachel Lim (Co-

founder of Love, Bonito), Matthias Schuecking (ex-Head of Marketing, AirBnb

APAC), Grace Astari (Creative Lead, Diageo) and Felix Ng (Anonymous and

Design Film Festival) will be sharing about the process behind building a great

regional and global brand. The event will be held for the first time in Singapore at

Strait Clan, a private members' club and Legacy Center.

SOURCE CuriousCore