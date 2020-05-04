Curion launches two promotions to support Feeding America

CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 8th, Curion, a leading consumer insights company, launched two promotions to support Feeding America®'s COVID-19 Response Fund. The company will donate 1% of all sales through June 30th as well as $25 for every person who attends each of their webinars in their Learn & Give Back series to help support Feeding America's response efforts during this pandemic.

The significance of Curion's 1% of all sales donation is magnified by the company's announcement to reopen its facilities in conjunction with unprecedented demand for insights and record-breaking sales for many CPG brands. Curion's webinar series seeks to document and examine the rapidly evolving consumption habits that feed their clients' insight needs. Both promotions will leverage the CPG community and its current environment to support those who are struggling.

Sixty five percent of Curion's Global clients represent key food and beverage companies that affect the food supply chain. As the leading consumer insights company, Curion finds itself nestled between consumers and some of their most predominant providers. By tapping into the current needs of clients as well as their conviction to give back to consumers whose loyalty and support have bolstered their products, Curion will pour back into consumers through Feeding America.

CEO Sean Bisceglia states, "The consumers whose behavior has informed brands' growth and success are the same consumers struggling to access vital foods and products. We, as members of the product and food industry, have a profound opportunity to give back to the consumers that form the backbone of our profession." Curion's promotions demonstrate the symbiotic relationship between consumers and the food and product companies. As Curion streams the results of its study on consumer decision making during quarantine and encourages clients to start new projects, funds will be collected to help those very consumers.

About Curion:

Curion provides world-class quantitative and qualitative product insights. Applying proven industry-leading, innovative methods to service over 65% of Global 100 companies, Curion works with its clients to determine not only what products consumers like but why and how they are liked. As a result, Curion clients mitigate the risk of marketplace failure by ensuring that only products of quality and character will be introduced to the market, providing repeatable delight to their consumers. Curion accomplishes this with its disruptive methods and approaches, sensory processes, facilities, and world-class data insights. In 2019 alone, Curion tested 127,000 consumers across its San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, and New York metropolitan-area facilities. The result of a merger between Q Research Solutions and Tragon Corp., Curion brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the consumer science industries.

About Feeding America:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit http://www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

